A train station design proposal in the Chinese city of Nanjing has sparked a wave of controversy on social media due to its striking resemblance to an unexpected object, diverging from the intended inspiration of plum blossoms, a symbol synonymous with the city.

Nanjing, renowned for its picturesque plum blossoms, served as the muse behind the proposed train station’s aesthetic. However, the unveiled design has stirred up a flurry of online reactions, with netizens highlighting an uncanny similarity to a sanitary pad.

“Why can we all tell it is a sanitary pad immediately, but the architects can’t? One user wrote while another said “I think we should take this chance to call for society to pay attention to period shaming. This design is ahead of its time.”

The proposed train station’s design, intended to capture the essence of plum blossoms, has evidently missed the mark, drawing comparisons to something entirely unrelated. The juxtaposition between the city’s botanical heritage and the unintended perception of the station’s appearance has sparked humorous yet critical commentary across various social media platforms.

Authorities behind the design remain steadfast in their explanation, attributing the station’s architectural concept to the graceful elegance of plum blossoms. Nonetheless, the public discourse online reflects a divergent interpretation, underscoring the subjective nature of design and the impact of public perception in the digital age.

As discussions surrounding the train station design continue to unfold online, the controversy serves as a testament to the intricate interplay between artistic vision, cultural symbolism, and the unpredictable dynamics of social media.