Amit Shah On 3 Day J-K Tour; Address Rallies Along LoC 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Amit Shah, the union home minister, is expected to travel to Jammu and Kashmir for two days starting on October 4. While there, he plans to speak at two rallies, one in Rajouri, Jammu, and the other in Baramulla, Kashmir division.

In addition, Shah will meet with different delegations, assess the security situation, and officially launch and set the groundwork for development initiatives. He was originally supposed to visit the Union Territory on October 2, therefore the visit was postponed by two days. On October 4, Shah will also visit the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu, give a speech at Rajouri, and then go to Srinagar the next day.

He will preside over a security review meeting with top government, army, paramilitary, and intelligence officials in the presence of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The home minister would probably pay special attention to the Gujjar-Bakerwal and Pahari ethnic communities in these areas. The administration has made extensive plans for the rallies in these border areas along the Line of Control. Nine seats have been set aside for Scheduled Tribes, the majority of which are Gujjar-Bakarwals, in the most recent delineation of assembly districts in J&K, which was completed earlier this year. The Gujjar-Bakerwal group has rejected the BJP government’s suggestion that paharis be included in the ST as well.

It’s interesting that there are a lot of Paharis in both Rajouri and Baramulla. Each of these communities has historically participated heavily in the assembly elections.

Shah had stated in February of this year that J&K assembly elections will take place in six to eight months. On November 25, the Election Commission is anticipated to release the final electoral rolls for J&K. Shah will probably also discuss the potential for assembly elections.

