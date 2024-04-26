Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: BRICS Summit In Kazan To Signal New Heights In Interaction

He also discussed the expectations for Russia’s leadership of the group. When asked about the impact of the association’s expansion on Russia’s chairmanship this year, he responded, “We entered 2024 with no historical experience of expanding unification. It wasn’t clear how the lapping process would go or what would come of it. But today, with a third of the chairmanship behind us, the engagement has gained full momentum and we are moving at an increasing pace towards success.”

READ MORE

PIL In Delhi High Court Calls For Mechanism Ensuring Virtual Campaigning by Arrested Political Leaders

On January 1, 2024, Russia assumed the chairmanship of BRICS, an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, alongside four new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. The addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new full members underscores the increasing influence of the association and its role in global affairs.

Throughout its BRICS chairmanship, Russia will continue its efforts across all three main areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and humanitarian cooperation

“It is worth considering that there has been no example of an entity doubling its membership so far,” Lavrov added.

He emphasized that all the new members are displaying significant enthusiasm and are prepared to engage substantively and professionally with the agenda developed by the Russian Chairmanship in consultation with all participants.

“The second thing, of course, for some of the recruits, was the volume and scope of the work that we are doing in BRICS, which was a bit of a surprise. It is not even so much the number of events, but rather the multi-level mechanism of interaction, formats in which new ideas and certain traditions are worked out, initiatives are introduced into the fabric of BRICS work, and they are implemented,” he added.

ALSO READ

Indian Air Force Remotely Piloted Aircraft Crashes During Training Sortie in Jaisalmer