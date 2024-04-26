US Enacts Sanctions On Numerous Entities For Engaging In Trade With Iran

The United States has enforced sanctions on more than a dozen entities, eight individuals, and vessels implicated in facilitating illicit trade and the transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on behalf of the Iranian military.

In a statement, the US State Department announced the imposition of sanctions on 16 entities and eight individuals. Additionally, it identified five vessels and one aircraft as blocked property, all of which have played a role in supporting Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and its UAV development and procurement efforts.

Furthermore, the UK and Canada have also imposed sanctions targeting various entities and individuals involved in Iran’s UAV procurement and other military-related activities, respectively.

Sahara Thunder has been recognized as the primary front company facilitating illicit financing for MODAFL and playing a central role in Iran’s design, development, manufacture, and sale of numerous UAVs.

READ MORE

Tragic Toll: Over 150 Lives Lost In Tanzania Floods and Landslides, Says PM Kassim Majaliwa

A significant portion of these designs and UAVs has been transferred to Russia for utilization in its conflict against Ukraine.

“The United States will continue to hold Iran accountable for its transfer of UAVs and other dangerous military hardware to Russia and to regional proxies,” the statement added.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, said, “Iran’s Ministry of Defence continues to destabilise the region and world with its support to Russia’s war in Ukraine, unprecedented attack on Israel, and proliferation of UAVs and other dangerous military hardware to terrorist proxies.”

“The United States, in close coordination with our British and Canadian partners, will continue to use all means available to combat those who would finance Iran’s destabilising activities,” Nelson added.