NATO Warns: China's Support For Russia Imperils Relations With The West

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized on Thursday that for China to maintain positive relations with the West, it must cease its support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Stoltenberg issued a stern warning to Beijing, asserting that it cannot simultaneously support Russia’s war in Ukraine while expecting amicable relations with Western nations.

While visiting Berlin, the head of the Western military alliance emphasized the crucial role of Beijing’s assistance in supporting Moscow’s war effort. He highlighted that China’s contribution included sharing advanced technology such as semiconductors, which bolstered Russia’s war economy.

“China says it wants good relations with the West. At the same time, Beijing continues to fuel the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War Two. They cannot have it both ways,” he warned.

“Last year, Russia imported 90% of its microelectronics from China, used to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft. China is also working to provide Russia with improved satellite capabilities and imaging,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg warned Western allies about the dangers of becoming as reliant on China as they had previously been on Russia.

“In the past, we made the mistake of becoming dependent on Russian oil and gas,” he said.

“We must not repeat that mistake with China. Depending on its money, its raw materials, its technologies – dependencies make us vulnerable.”