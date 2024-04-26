Tragic Toll: Over 150 Lives Lost In Tanzania Floods and Landslides, Says PM Kassim Majaliwa

Kassim Majaliwa cautioned that the rainy season could extend into May, urging families to evacuate flood-prone regions. He noted that over 200,000 individuals and 51,000 households had already been impacted by the calamity.
Additionally, heavy rains in neighboring Kenya and Burundi have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the area. Presenting a report to Tanzania’s parliament on the country’s situation since January, Mr. Majaliwa reported 155 fatalities and 236 injuries.
“These include loss of life, destruction of crops, homes, citizens’ property, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and railways,”
“The heavy El Nino rains, accompanied by strong winds, floods, and landslides in various parts of the country, have caused significant damage”, he added.
According to BBC Weather’s Chris Fawkes, one of the primary drivers of these rains is the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). The IOD, often referred to as the “Indian Niño” due to its similarity to its Pacific counterpart, relates to the contrast in sea-surface temperatures in different parts of the Indian Ocean.
In Kenya, President William Ruto has directed the army to assist in rescue operations as heavy rains continue to pound various parts of the country, including the capital, Nairobi. The downpours have led to the destruction of homes in some slum areas, along with furniture and other belongings. The Red Cross reported that more than 10 people have died in Kenya this week, bringing the total death toll to at least 45 since March.
In Burundi, heavy rains have displaced nearly 100,000 people. During a positive phase, the waters in the western Indian Ocean are significantly warmer than usual, leading to heavier rainfall, independent of El Niño occurrences.
However, when both a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and El Niño coincide, as was witnessed last year, rainfall in East Africa can reach extreme levels.
One of the most intense positive IOD patterns on record aligned with a severe El Niño event in 1997 and 1998, resulting in extensive flooding. This event led to over 6,000 fatalities across five countries in the region.
