Tragic Toll: Over 150 Lives Lost In Tanzania Floods and Landslides, Says PM Kassim Majaliwa

Kassim Majaliwa cautioned that the rainy season could extend into May, urging families to evacuate flood-prone regions. He noted that over 200,000 individuals and 51,000 households had already been impacted by the calamity.

Additionally, heavy rains in neighboring Kenya and Burundi have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the area. Presenting a report to Tanzania’s parliament on the country’s situation since January, Mr. Majaliwa reported 155 fatalities and 236 injuries.

“These include loss of life, destruction of crops, homes, citizens’ property, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and railways,”