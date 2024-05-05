Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Asserts BJP's Commitment to Constitution, Denounces Congress Allegations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has categorically refuted all the allegations made by the Congress party regarding the BJP’s alleged intentions to amend the Constitution. The Defence Minister asserted the BJP has no intentions of altering the constitution or abolishig reservation policies. These remarks by Singh came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations suggesting that the BJP harbors plans to amend the Constitution if re-elected.

In an interview with PTI, Singh accused the Congress of resorting to fear-mongering tactics and spreading misinformation for political gain. He criticized the opposition for propagating “canards” aimed at inciting fear among citizens and garnering support through misinformation. Rajnath Singh denied the claims of constitutional amendments by the BJP and emphasized that there was no question of altering the Preamble of the Constitution, debunking speculations circulated by some Congress functionaries.

Singh took the opportunity to highlight all the historical instances of constitutional amendments and pointed out that the Congress had amended the Constitution numerous times during its tenure. He further noted that these amendments included modifications to the Preamble during the Emergency era. Despite past alterations, Singh affirmed the BJP’s steadfast commitment to preserving the core values enshrined in the Constitution.

Furthermore, Singh, when asked about the concerns raised by the Congress regarding reservation policies, denied specualtions regarding BJP’s intention of abolishing or tampering with existing reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. He accused the Congress of misleading the nation and reaffirmed the BJP’s unwavering stance in support of reservation.

Singh criticized the Congress for employing fear-based tactics in electoral campaigns, urging the party to focus on fostering confidence among citizens rather than instilling apprehensions. He emphasized the importance of conducting electoral campaigns based on factual information rather than spreading misinformation for political expediency.

In response to queries regarding the BJP’s stance on the 50 percent cap on reservation, Singh reaffirmed the party’s commitment to upholding existing reservation quotas without any alterations. He dismissed calls from the Congress to clarify the BJP’s position, asserting that there would be no tinkering with reservation policies under the BJP government.