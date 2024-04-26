Deadly Crossfire: Russian And Ukrainian Strikes Claim 10 Lives In Frontline Regions

Russian forces are intensifying their efforts in the eastern Donetsk region in preparation for May 9, a date commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II, celebrated by Moscow. Meanwhile, Ukraine anxiously awaits the much-needed US weapons promised as part of a new military aid package.

Regional officials reported that intense artillery, rocket, and drone assaults on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine frontline resulted in the deaths of at least 10 individuals and left over a dozen wounded.

In territory controlled by Ukraine, a Russian strike on the village of Udachne, approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the frontline, claimed the lives of three people, stated the region’s governor, Vadim Filashkin.

“The Russians struck the village this afternoon. The administrative building, a cultural centre, a coffee shop and about 20 private houses were damaged,” he said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials reported that Russian attacks resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals in the Donetsk region. In areas of southern and eastern Ukraine under Russian occupation, authorities appointed by Moscow confirmed four fatalities.

Further south in Kurakhivka, three additional individuals lost their lives, as reported by the regional prosecutor’s office.

In territory controlled by Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, according to statements from the head of the Russian-installed government.

“A man and a woman were killed as a result of a strike on a civilian car. Their four young children were orphaned,” Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on social media.

Although the Kremlin declared the annexation of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in late 2022, Russian forces continue to engage in battles to secure full control over them.

Officials in the Russian-occupied part of the southern Kherson region reported that two individuals were killed by Ukrainian artillery fire.

These two frontline regions experienced significant fighting in 2022 and the summer of 2023, notably when Ukraine initiated an unsuccessful counteroffensive in the south.

The focus of the conflict has shifted to the Donetsk region, which Moscow also claims as Russian territory.

Later on Thursday, a Russian assault on a railway station in the northeastern Kharkiv region wounded at least 10 individuals, according to Ukrainian governor Oleg Synegubov.

In the Russian border region of Bryansk, a Ukrainian drone struck a bus, resulting in injuries to four people, as reported by the Russian governor.

Additionally, in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, a strike by Kyiv’s forces on a multi-storey residential building left at least three individuals injured, according to Balitsky’s statement on Telegram.

