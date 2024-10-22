Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Dienstag, Oktober 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UDAN Scheme Helps Improve Passenger Footfall At Mysore Airport: Airport Director

UDAN scheme, part of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, aims to make air travel more accessible and connect remote regions.

UDAN Scheme Helps Improve Passenger Footfall At Mysore Airport: Airport Director

Anoop JR, the Director of Mysore Airport, announced that the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme has significantly revitalized the airport, leading to increased flight operations and improved facilities. Celebrating the 8th anniversary of the scheme, he noted that it was launched at Mysore Airport in 2017 and has played a crucial role in boosting passenger numbers.

Anoop shared that the airport is poised for expansion, with plans to extend the existing 1,740-meter runway by an additional kilometer in the initial phase. He mentioned that the state government is actively coordinating the land acquisition necessary for this expansion, which will commence once the land is secured.

The UDAN scheme, part of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, aims to make air travel more accessible and connect remote regions. Launched in October 2016, it focuses on enhancing regional connectivity, targeting a total of 72 airports, including 45 that are underserved or unserved. Under this scheme, airfare for a one-hour journey of around 500 km is capped at Rs. 2,500.

In a related update, Sujith Kr Poddar, Director of the Kadapa airport in Andhra Pradesh, discussed the ongoing developments at his facility, which has also benefited from the UDAN initiative. Launched in 2016, Kadapa airport was initially served by TruJet Airways until 2021, after which Indigo Airlines took over operations.

Currently, Kadapa airport operates four flights daily, all managed by Indigo. On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, flights connect Chennai, Kadapa, and Vijayawada. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the schedule includes routes from Bengaluru to Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, returning to Bengaluru.

MUST READ: Ganderbal Terror Attack: Anti-Pakistan Protests Erupt Across Jammu

Filed under

bengaluru MYSORE AIRPORT National Civil Aviation Policy UDAN SCHEME
Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk: „Ich Erhöhe Mein Risiko, Assassiniert Zu Werden“, Wegen Unterstützung Für Trump

Elon Musk: „Ich Erhöhe Mein Risiko, Assassiniert Zu Werden“, Wegen Unterstützung Für Trump

Elon Musk: ‚Erhöhe mein Risiko, ermordet zu werden, durch Unterstützung für Trump

Elon Musk: ‚Erhöhe mein Risiko, ermordet zu werden, durch Unterstützung für Trump

La moglie del leader di Hamas Sinwar avvistata con una presunta borsa Hermès Birkin da $32.000 mentre fugge attraverso i tunnel

La moglie del leader di Hamas Sinwar avvistata con una presunta borsa Hermès Birkin da...

Frau des Hamas-Führers Sinwar mit angebagtem 32.000 $ Hermès Birkin beim Fliehen durch Tunnel gesehen

Frau des Hamas-Führers Sinwar mit angebagtem 32.000 $ Hermès Birkin beim Fliehen durch Tunnel gesehen

Sind Sie Golfer? Entdecken Sie noch heute Asiens beste Golf-Hotspots

Sind Sie Golfer? Entdecken Sie noch heute Asiens beste Golf-Hotspots

Entertainment

Harry Potter Fame Maggie Smith stirbt bei 89 – Ein Blick auf ihre beiden Ehen

Harry Potter Fame Maggie Smith stirbt bei 89 – Ein Blick auf ihre beiden Ehen

Coldplays 10-Nächte-Run bricht Taylor Swifts Wembley-Rekord

Coldplays 10-Nächte-Run bricht Taylor Swifts Wembley-Rekord

Oscars 2025: Jordanien wählt die Dokumentation My Sweet Land für die Kategorie Bester Internationaler Spielfilm aus.

Oscars 2025: Jordanien wählt die Dokumentation My Sweet Land für die Kategorie Bester Internationaler Spielfilm

Warum besuchte Kim Kardashian Menendez Brothers im Gefängnis inmitten der Gegenreaktion der Netflix-Serie?

Warum besuchte Kim Kardashian Menendez Brothers im Gefängnis inmitten der Gegenreaktion der Netflix-Serie?

Shakira stürmt von der Bühne, nachdem Fans versucht haben, sie unter ihrem Kleid zu filmen, geht Singers Reaktion VIRAL

Shakira stürmt von der Bühne, nachdem Fans versucht haben, sie unter ihrem Kleid zu filmen,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sind Sie Golfer? Entdecken Sie noch heute Asiens beste Golf-Hotspots

Sind Sie Golfer? Entdecken Sie noch heute Asiens beste Golf-Hotspots

Vergessen Sie die Ernährung: Studie zeigt, dass DNA die wahre Ursache für Gicht ist

Vergessen Sie die Ernährung: Studie zeigt, dass DNA die wahre Ursache für Gicht ist

der Lakmé Fashion Week, als zwei seiner talentiertesten

der Lakmé Fashion Week, als zwei seiner talentiertesten

Funktionieren Grübchenmacher wirklich? Influencer nutzen künstliche Grübchen für ein perfektes Lächeln

Funktionieren Grübchenmacher wirklich? Influencer nutzen künstliche Grübchen für ein perfektes Lächeln

Probieren Sie gerne Schönheitstester aus? Entdecken Sie die Hauptursache Ihrer Hautallergien

Probieren Sie gerne Schönheitstester aus? Entdecken Sie die Hauptursache Ihrer Hautallergien

Advertisement
mail logo

Abonnieren Sie, um die Schlagzeilen des Tages von NewsX direkt in Ihren Posteingang zu erhalten