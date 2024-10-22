UDAN Scheme Helps Improve Passenger Footfall At Mysore Airport: Airport Director

Anoop JR, the Director of Mysore Airport, announced that the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme has significantly revitalized the airport, leading to increased flight operations and improved facilities. Celebrating the 8th anniversary of the scheme, he noted that it was launched at Mysore Airport in 2017 and has played a crucial role in boosting passenger numbers.

Anoop shared that the airport is poised for expansion, with plans to extend the existing 1,740-meter runway by an additional kilometer in the initial phase. He mentioned that the state government is actively coordinating the land acquisition necessary for this expansion, which will commence once the land is secured.

The UDAN scheme, part of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, aims to make air travel more accessible and connect remote regions. Launched in October 2016, it focuses on enhancing regional connectivity, targeting a total of 72 airports, including 45 that are underserved or unserved. Under this scheme, airfare for a one-hour journey of around 500 km is capped at Rs. 2,500.

In a related update, Sujith Kr Poddar, Director of the Kadapa airport in Andhra Pradesh, discussed the ongoing developments at his facility, which has also benefited from the UDAN initiative. Launched in 2016, Kadapa airport was initially served by TruJet Airways until 2021, after which Indigo Airlines took over operations.

Currently, Kadapa airport operates four flights daily, all managed by Indigo. On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, flights connect Chennai, Kadapa, and Vijayawada. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the schedule includes routes from Bengaluru to Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, returning to Bengaluru.

