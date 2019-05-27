Chhattisgarh CGBSE supplementary 2019: Last date to submit applications is June 10: The application fees for one subject is Rs 200, for two subjects it is Rs 240 and for more than two subjects it is Rs 460. Students can submit in between May 27 and June 10, 2019.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has started online applications from the students who have failed in high school/higher secondary examinations. Students can check the exam schedule on the website @cgbse.nic.in. The students can submit applications along with the fees. The application fees for one subject is Rs 200, for two subjects it is Rs 240 and for more than two subjects it is Rs 460. Students can submit in between May 27 and June 10, 2019.

Failing to submit the application form within the required date can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 550 between June 11 and June 18. No applications will be entertained after June 18, 2019. The exam for the students will be held on July 5.

Exam timings:

For the high school certificate first/ second/ third exam and higher secondary professional course first, second and fourth-time examination Higher Secondary first/ second/ fourth: June 5, 2019 to June 15 from 9 am to 12:30 pm

Higher Secondary professional course first, second and fourth-time examination and Diploma in Education first and second-year main examination: June 5 to June 18 from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Diploma in Elementary Education first and the second year main examination: June 5 to June 22, 9:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

Students who have failed the main exams for two or more than two years can be included in the credit system and will be given four chances to give the examination again.

