What Were The Conflicts That Separated The Thackeray Brothers, And What Made Them Come Together After Two Decades

Estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on December 24 officially announced a tie-up between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, scheduled for January 15 next year.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Mumbai. This is the first formal political reunion of the two Thackerays in nearly two decades.

Why The Two Thackerays Came Together

Addressing the media alongside Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray struck a note of permanence.

“We have come together to stay together,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Before making the announcement, the two leaders paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at his memorial at Shivaji Park.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray described the moment as historic.

“The day entire Maharashtra was waiting for is here: Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have reunited,” he said.

Also Read: Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray Make Emotional Appeal to Marathi Voters

The cousins later addressed another joint press conference in Worli, where both leaders made impassioned appeals to the Marathi electorate.

Uddhav Thackeray warned of the consequences of division, “If you get divided or make any mistake now, you will be completely finished.”

He said the alliance was formed out of a sense of responsibility towards Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray echoed the sentiment, asserting that the state’s interests outweighed past differences.

“Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute or fight,” Raj said, explaining the rationale behind the reunion.

What Were The Conflicts That Separated The Thackeray Brothers

The reunion brings to a close a feud that began in the early 2000s, rooted in a bitter succession struggle within the undivided Shiv Sena.

At the time, Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray presided over a party at the peak of its influence. Two potential heirs were at the centre of its future: Uddhav Thackeray, Bal Thackeray’s reserved and organisationally focused son, and Raj Thackeray, his charismatic and outspoken nephew.

As Bal Thackeray’s health began to decline, tensions within the party intensified.

2003: The Trigger Point

The turning point came in 2003, at a Shiv Sena event in Mahabaleshwar, where Uddhav Thackeray was appointed the party’s working president. The move was widely interpreted as Bal Thackeray’s endorsement of his son as political heir.

Raj Thackeray, who many saw as the natural successor, felt marginalised.

Breaking Point in 2005

On November 27, 2005, Raj Thackeray announced that he was quitting the Shiv Sena. In an emotional speech, he said:

“All I had asked for was respect. All I got was insult and humiliation.”

On December 18, then 36-year-old Raj Thackeray addressed a press conference at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, close to the site where the Sena was founded

He repeated, “I wouldn’t wish a day such as today even on my worst enemy. All I had asked for was respect. All I got was insult and humiliation.”

Raj clarified that he was not attempting to split the Sena, saying his decision was driven by a desire to uphold the ideals of a progressive Maharashtra.

Birth of the MNS

In 2006, three months after his resignation, Raj Thackeray launched the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, positioning it as a party rooted in Marathi identity and regional pride.

The MNS initially gained traction, particularly with its ‘Marathi Manoos’ agenda, but its influence declined in subsequent elections.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray faced its own challenges, most notably the split in 2022 following Eknath Shinde’s rebellion.

A Missed Moment of Reconciliation in 2012

In 2012, Uddhav Thackeray suffered a heart attack. A panicked Bal Thackeray, then 86, rang Raj Thackeray.

Raj rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. When Uddhav was discharged, it was Raj who drove him back home. The visuals, widely broadcast on television, sparked speculation of a reunion,bBut no political rapprochement followed at the time.

Over the years, both cousins have exchanged barbs but have also occasionally hinted at reconciliation. An now finally after nearly two decades, the two Thackerays came together though withour clearing air around the seat share. How long will this renewed bonhomie – forged under the Marathi cause – will sustain, has to be seen.

Also Read: ISRO All Set To Launch BlueBird Block-2 On LVM3: Why This Mission Is A Major Milestone