Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Woman Shot Dead By Husband: A 39-year-old woman was shot dead in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, allegedly by her estranged husband, just days after she sent him a divorce notice, police said. The accused, identified as Balamurugan, allegedly opened fire at his wife, Bhuvaneshwari, soon after she returned home from work. Police said he fired four rounds, one of which proved fatal. Following the incident, the man surrendered at a nearby police station.

Couple Had Been Living Separately

Balamurugan, 40, is a software engineering graduate who previously worked with a private firm but has been unemployed for nearly four years, according to investigators. Bhuvaneshwari was employed as an assistant manager with Union Bank of India.

The couple married in 2011 and shifted to Bengaluru in 2018 after Balamurugan took up a job in the IT sector. Natives of Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, they have two children.

Due to ongoing marital discord, the couple had been living apart for over a year. Bhuvaneshwari resided with the children in the Rajajinagar area of the city. Police said the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship, which often led to heated arguments.

Divorce Case Pending, Probe Underway

Investigators said Bhuvaneshwari had served a divorce notice to Balamurugan about a week before the incident, and legal proceedings were underway.

On Tuesday, the accused allegedly tracked her movements and waited near her residence. At around 6.30 pm, he is believed to have confronted her and fired multiple shots. She was rushed to Shanbhog Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation. Authorities are also examining how the accused procured the firearm used in the crime.

