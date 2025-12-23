Caught On CCTV: Maid Drugs Patiala Family Using Sleeping Pills, Homeowner Alerts From Bengaluru To Stop Robbery- Chilling Details Inside

A major robbery attempt in Punjab’s Patiala was foiled after CCTV footage alerted a Bengaluru-based homeowner, exposing a chilling betrayal by the family’s trusted maid. The incident has sparked fresh concerns over domestic help verification.

The accused, identified as Manisha, a Nepali woman, had been working at the Patiala residence for just 16 days. During this short period, she earned the family’s complete trust. According to the family, the woman of the house often referred to Manisha as “one of her own children.”

However, police say the trust was exploited in a carefully planned robbery attempt.

Sleeping Pills Mixed into Dinner

On the night of the incident, Manisha allegedly mixed sleeping pills into the family’s dinner. As the household members gradually lost consciousness, she signaled three accomplices waiting outside the house.

CCTV cameras installed at the residence captured the suspects entering the house from the terrace and moving freely while the family lay unconscious inside.

Husband Spots Crime from Bengaluru

Nearly 800 miles away in Bengaluru, the homeowner casually checked the live CCTV feed on his phone. What he saw left him stunned Manisha moving through the dark house, followed by unidentified men.

He immediately tried calling his wife, but received no response. Sensing danger, he alerted his relatives and friends in Patiala and urged them to rush to the house immediately.

Warning Shots Force Robbers to Flee

Responding quickly, friends and relatives reached the spot and fired warning shots into the air. The sudden intervention panicked the intruders, forcing them to abandon the robbery attempt and flee, leaving the looted items behind.

When the family regained consciousness, they realised they had been drugged and betrayed by the very person they trusted.

Police Investigation Underway

Patiala police have registered a case based on CCTV footage collected from multiple angles. While the visuals clearly capture the incident, no arrests have been made so far. A manhunt is underway to trace the accused and her accomplices.

The incident has triggered alarm across Patiala, with residents calling for stricter background verification of domestic workers. Police have urged families to conduct proper checks and remain vigilant, warning that threats can sometimes come from within the home.

