Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City (Pic Credits: PxHere)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 23, 2025 12:45:41 IST

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Gujarat liquor: The Gujarat government has announced further easing of liquor consumption norms at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar, expanding access for visitors from outside the state as well as foreign nationals. Under the revised rules, non-Gujaratis and foreign visitors can consume alcohol at designated hotels and restaurants within GIFT City by simply producing a valid photo identity card, removing the need for prior permits.

Permit Requirement Scrapped

Gujarat, a traditionally “dry” state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited, had carved out a special exemption for GIFT City in 2023, allowing controlled sale and consumption of liquor within the financial hub.

With the latest notification issued by the state home department, the government has now done away with the temporary permit requirement for eligible visitors, making access to liquor services more streamlined within the zone.

More Areas Allowed For Consumption

The new rules also broaden the locations where alcohol can be served and consumed. Earlier, drinking was restricted to approved dining spaces inside licensed hotels and restaurants. The revised norms now allow consumption in lawns, poolside areas and terraces, subject to existing permissions.

Hosting Rules For GIFT City Employees

The notification further states that GIFT City employees holding a valid ‘Liquor Access Permit’ can host up to 25 visitors at a time at designated venues. Such visitors will be issued temporary permits, provided they are accompanied by the host employee.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:40 PM IST
