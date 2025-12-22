LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

A gruesome murder in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh, saw a man allegedly killed by his wife and her lover, with his body dismembered and dumped in multiple locations. Identified through a tattoo, police suspect the crime occurred inside the home, aided by evidence and the couple’s children’s statements. Several body parts remain missing as the investigation continues.

A wife killed her husband in the Sambhal district of UP, allegedly chopping him up before dumping his severed body parts at various locations. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
A wife killed her husband in the Sambhal district of UP, allegedly chopping him up before dumping his severed body parts at various locations. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 22, 2025 18:20:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

A chilling murder case has come to light from Chandausi in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, drawing disturbing parallels to the infamous “Blue Drum murder” in Meerut. According to police and local media reports, a husband was allegedly killed in a horrific manner by his wife and her lover as they chopped him up and dumped his body across various locations in the area. 

You Might Be Interested In

On December 15, body parts wrapped in polythene bags were found near Idgah on Patraua Road in Chandausi. Upon seeing the chopped-up body parts, the local residents alerted the police. The body could not be identified at first, as body parts were dismembered, with the head, legs, and arms chopped off.

Police said that “Initial identification proved difficult as the head was missing.” However, police eventually found an arm that had a name “Rahul” tattooed on it, which helped them identify the victim. As investigation went on, it was found that the deceased was Rahul (40), who was a shoe trader and lived in the locality of Chunni in Chandausi.

You Might Be Interested In

Police suspected the wife to be involved 

According to reports, the wife had filed a missing complaint on November 18, and found her statements confusing and contradictory, which led to a suspicion on her. Police then, with the help of surveillance inputs and technical evidence, retraced the whole sequence of events in which they detained Ruby, her lover Gaurav, and another person as they widened the investigation. 

According to police, Rahul and Ruby had been married for 15 years and had two children, a son, 12, and a daughter, 10. The children’s statements proved to be a key part of the investigation when the daughter revealed that three people used to come to the house who often brought chocolates. She broke down during questioning and said that her mother was also involved. 

Several items were recovered from inside the house 

The forensic teams believed that Rahul was killed and dismembered inside the house. Police on Sunday conducted a search of Rahul’s home and recovered several items like a cot leg, a scooter, a bag, a toilet brush, an iron rod, and an electric heater. 

The horrific nature of the murder has shocked the local community, as the police believe that the crime was inspired by the brutal “Blue Drum” case from nearby Meerut earlier this year.

Several body parts of Rahul, including his head, are still missing as police continue to investigate the case.

Also Read: ‘Sorry Mummy Papa’: Engineering Girl Commits Suicide, Note Reflects Exam Stress, Family Expectations And Guilt

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 5:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crimehome-hero-pos-6latest crime newsUPWife Kills Husband

RELATED News

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

“Beaten Like An Animal”: Dalit Man Lynched In Kerala Dies With ‘80 injuries’ After Being Mistaken For A Bangladeshi Man

Assam Train Tragedy: 5 Rajdhani Express Coaches Derail; Killed 8 Elephants In Hojai District

LATEST NEWS

Does Govinda Have A Cameo In James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash? Internet Cooks Viral Memes But Here’s The Truth

From Rs.1 Lakh Of Condoms To 4.3 Lakh iPhone And 68,000 Tip: See Most Crazy Orders On Instamart In 2025

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Applauds Dhurandhar, Praises Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for New-Age Storytelling

Year Ender 2025: From Operation Sindoor To Thailand-Cambodia Border Clashes, How Major World Conflicts And Crisis Shaped A Turbulent Year

Gold Prices Break Records Again: Check the Key Factors Behind the Surge

Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

Why Has Italy Slapped A Massive Fine Of $116M On Apple? Tech Giant’s ‘Super-Dominant Position’ In App Store May Have Caused The Big Trouble

EmpowerHER25 Brings Together 300+ Women Entrepreneurs in Pune to Discuss Scalable, Tech-Enabled Business Growth

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Cash Reward For U-19 Players After Asia Cup Win Against India, Know How Much Money Each Player Will Get

Former Punjab IPS Officer Amar Singh Chahal Shoots Himself In Patiala, Condition Critical; Note Mentions Online Fraud Losses

Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover
Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover
Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover
Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

QUICK LINKS