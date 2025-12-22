Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

A chilling murder case has come to light from Chandausi in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, drawing disturbing parallels to the infamous “Blue Drum murder” in Meerut. According to police and local media reports, a husband was allegedly killed in a horrific manner by his wife and her lover as they chopped him up and dumped his body across various locations in the area.

On December 15, body parts wrapped in polythene bags were found near Idgah on Patraua Road in Chandausi. Upon seeing the chopped-up body parts, the local residents alerted the police. The body could not be identified at first, as body parts were dismembered, with the head, legs, and arms chopped off.

Police said that “Initial identification proved difficult as the head was missing.” However, police eventually found an arm that had a name “Rahul” tattooed on it, which helped them identify the victim. As investigation went on, it was found that the deceased was Rahul (40), who was a shoe trader and lived in the locality of Chunni in Chandausi.

Police suspected the wife to be involved

According to reports, the wife had filed a missing complaint on November 18, and found her statements confusing and contradictory, which led to a suspicion on her. Police then, with the help of surveillance inputs and technical evidence, retraced the whole sequence of events in which they detained Ruby, her lover Gaurav, and another person as they widened the investigation.

According to police, Rahul and Ruby had been married for 15 years and had two children, a son, 12, and a daughter, 10. The children’s statements proved to be a key part of the investigation when the daughter revealed that three people used to come to the house who often brought chocolates. She broke down during questioning and said that her mother was also involved.

Several items were recovered from inside the house

The forensic teams believed that Rahul was killed and dismembered inside the house. Police on Sunday conducted a search of Rahul’s home and recovered several items like a cot leg, a scooter, a bag, a toilet brush, an iron rod, and an electric heater.

The horrific nature of the murder has shocked the local community, as the police believe that the crime was inspired by the brutal “Blue Drum” case from nearby Meerut earlier this year.

Several body parts of Rahul, including his head, are still missing as police continue to investigate the case.

