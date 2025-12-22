LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Sorry Mummy Papa’: Engineering Girl Commits Suicide, Note Reflects Exam Stress, Family Expectations And Guilt

A 20-year-old engineering student, Princy Kumari, died by suicide in her hostel in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, allegedly due to academic pressure and family expectations. Police recovered a note apologising to her parents and citing exam stress. An investigation is underway.

Princy Kumari, a 20-year-old engineering student, committed suicide due to exam stress and pressure to perform well. (Image: Flickr)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 22, 2025 16:12:10 IST

A 20-year-old engineering student, Princy Kumari, who was a student of a private university in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, committed suicide in her hostel room. According to police and witnesses, the incident occurred late on Saturday night. Police recovered a note from her room that mentioned she took the devastating step due to academic stress and family expectations. 

Kumari was a second-year B.Tech Computer Science student from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and was living in the university hostel near Punjipathra. The incident came to light after parents called her several times, but she did not answer any of the calls. Her family then reached out to hostel authorities, who went to her room but found the door locked. The hostel warden, in an attempt to find the reason of the unanswered calls and locked door, looked through the window only to find her hanging, and she informed the police. After reaching the spot, the police started proceedings and sent the body out for post mortem, which was later handed over to the grieving family. 

Investigators found a suicide note 

During the search of the room, the police found a suicide note that mentioned Kumari was under immense academic stress, as she had to appear for her second-year examinations along with backlog papers from her first year. Police said that the girl was distressed due to her preparations and pressure to perform well in the examinations.

According to reports, the note reflected her guilt of being unable to meet her parents’ expectations and apologised to them. “Sorry Mummy Papa, I couldn’t meet your expectations,” she wrote as she was apologising for using her family’s savings for fees, she had recently asked for Rs 1 lakh in installments for her semester fee. 

The police, as part of ongoing investigations, have taken statements from hostel residents and university staff. 

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 3:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS