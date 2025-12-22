Pregnant Woman In Karnataka Viciously Beaten To Death By Family For Intercaste Marriage

A tragic case of alleged honour killing came to light in Hubballi, a rural area of Karnataka. Manya Dhoddamani, a 20-year-old woman, was brutally assaulted and beaten to death by her because she had married a man from a different caste. The attack took place on Sunday evening in Inam-Veerapur village. Manya was six months pregnant at the time and suffered grievous injuries, she was later taken to a private hospital where she died.

According to police reports, Manya had married Vivekananda in May against her family’s wishes and had been receiving threats from her relatives. Due to these threats, they had been living at a relative’s place in Haveri but had returned to their native village on December 8.

Police further said that after the marriage they had warned Manya’s parents to stay away from the couple. They had taken the same from them in action. Prakash had even gone to see his daughter a couple of times this month, however, on Sunday, under the guise of meeting the attack took place.

Case registered investigation underway

According to eyewitnesses and police investigation, Manya’s father, Prakash Gouda, along with his two sons, Iranna Gouda and Arun Gouda, reached Vivekananda’s house and launched a brutal attack with iron rods and other weapons. Her in-laws tried to protect her but sustained grievous injuries as well and are under treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, and Inspector Murugesh Channannavar visited the hospital in Hubballi to gather information, and security has been increased around the hospital and in the village.

According to SP Gunjan Arya, Prakash Gouda and Arun Gouda have been arrested, and a case has been registered against eight people as investigations continue to know the reasons for the assault and murder.

The killing has sparked condemnation from local Dalit organisations in Hubballi, who have announced protests in Inam Veerapur and Hubballi against caste-based killings.

Also Read: Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside