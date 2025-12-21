LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

A 17-year-old girl in Gujarat allegedly plotted her father’s murder with her lover after he opposed their relationship and confined her at home. Police say she drugged her parents with sleeping pills before her boyfriend stabbed her father, leading to the arrest of the accused and an ongoing investigation.

A teen conspired with her lover to murder her father after she drugged her family with sleeping pills. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
A teen conspired with her lover to murder her father after she drugged her family with sleeping pills. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 21, 2025 21:38:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

A shocking incident from Padra village in Gujarat has come to light, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her father, a 45-year-old man who has been identified as Shana Chavda. According to reports, the girl’s father opposed her relationship and repeatedly kept her locked up in a room.

You Might Be Interested In

Investigators said that the girl was trying to sedate her parents for three days by using sleeping pills. She first tried to sedate them on the night of December 16 before finally succeeding on December 18. That night, after her parents had fallen deep asleep from consuming the drugged food, she contacted her boyfriend, who then allegedly entered the house and stabbed her father multiple times. According to police, the girl was watching from the window of the room she had been confined to while her mother was sleeping next to her.

Accused identified and arrested

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Ranjit Waghela, who was previously arrested under the POCSO Act, after Shana had filed a complaint against Waghela. Shana’s brother, Moti, had alerted the police about Waghela after he saw his brother’s body. He told police that the couple had eloped in July after the POCSO case was filed by the father. Moti added that Waghela and Shana had a heated argument a couple of weeks earlier, where Shana had threatened to kill anyone who stood in his way of marrying the girl. 

You Might Be Interested In

Vadodara superintendent of police Sushil Agrawal said, “The father used to lock his daughter and his wife, Bhavna, in a room at night and sleep outside. He was strongly opposed to the relationship, especially as his elder daughter had also married against his wishes.” He further added that the girl had been previously trying to drug her parents by mixing the pills in the water; however, her mother found the taste unusual and did not drink it. 

Waghela, along with his accomplice, 23-year-old Bhavya Vasava have been arrested in connection with the murder, and investigations regarding the murder and obtaining of such large quantity of sleeping pills are underway.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 9:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gujaratlatest newsmurder

RELATED News

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

“Beaten Like An Animal”: Dalit Man Lynched In Kerala Dies With ‘80 injuries’ After Being Mistaken For A Bangladeshi Man

Assam Train Tragedy: 5 Rajdhani Express Coaches Derail; Killed 8 Elephants In Hojai District

Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

Kerala SHO Suspended After CCTV Shows Assault on Pregnant Woman Inside Police Station, Inquiry Underway

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

Is Trump’s $170 Billion Immigration Crackdown In 2026 A Bold Move Or A Political Miscalculation Ahead Of Midterm Elections?

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

Days After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Fans At Hyderabad Launch Event; Netizens Call Chaos ‘Pathetic’ | Watch Video

UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary Defends SIR Amid Opposition Criticism: ‘We Do Not Run Away From…’

Epstein Case Controversy: What Is The Viral File 468? Why Was Trump, Melania And Maxwell Photo Removed From Justice Department Website, Explained

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

Red Thread On Wrist, Alleged Links With RAW: Hindu Rickshaw Puller Gets Brutally Beaten By Mob In Bangladesh Days After Dipu Chandra Das Killing

President Droupadi Murmu Clears VB-G RAM G Bill, New Law to Replace MGNREGA With A Promise Of 125 Days of Rural Work

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside
Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside
Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside
Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

QUICK LINKS