Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

A shocking incident from Padra village in Gujarat has come to light, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her father, a 45-year-old man who has been identified as Shana Chavda. According to reports, the girl’s father opposed her relationship and repeatedly kept her locked up in a room.

Investigators said that the girl was trying to sedate her parents for three days by using sleeping pills. She first tried to sedate them on the night of December 16 before finally succeeding on December 18. That night, after her parents had fallen deep asleep from consuming the drugged food, she contacted her boyfriend, who then allegedly entered the house and stabbed her father multiple times. According to police, the girl was watching from the window of the room she had been confined to while her mother was sleeping next to her.

Accused identified and arrested

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Ranjit Waghela, who was previously arrested under the POCSO Act, after Shana had filed a complaint against Waghela. Shana’s brother, Moti, had alerted the police about Waghela after he saw his brother’s body. He told police that the couple had eloped in July after the POCSO case was filed by the father. Moti added that Waghela and Shana had a heated argument a couple of weeks earlier, where Shana had threatened to kill anyone who stood in his way of marrying the girl.

Vadodara superintendent of police Sushil Agrawal said, “The father used to lock his daughter and his wife, Bhavna, in a room at night and sleep outside. He was strongly opposed to the relationship, especially as his elder daughter had also married against his wishes.” He further added that the girl had been previously trying to drug her parents by mixing the pills in the water; however, her mother found the taste unusual and did not drink it.

Waghela, along with his accomplice, 23-year-old Bhavya Vasava have been arrested in connection with the murder, and investigations regarding the murder and obtaining of such large quantity of sleeping pills are underway.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits