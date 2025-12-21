Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

A CCTV footage showing a couple engaged in sexual intercourse inside a moving Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Namo Bharat train has gone viral on social media. The video, which is reportedly from November 24, seems to have been recorded from a mobile phone of someone who has access to the CCTV feed and leaked the footage online.

According to reports, an official from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which operates the network, said that, “The videos were from last month (November); an investigation has been initiated, and some action has also been taken. We are also in the process of taking up drives to make people more aware.”

Police inquiry started

The couple is sitting inside the train, as seen in the footage, and announcements are also audible in the background. The footage further shows a man sitting a few rows behind them. According to NCRTC officials, the couple is not part of the staff and stressed that the recording was made on the phone before it was shared online.

Senior officials of the Ghaziabad police said that they have asked the concerned station house officer to get in touch with NCRTC officials to gather more information. Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police for the rural zone, said that, “So far, they (NCRTC officials) have not given us a complaint in the matter.”

The official also noted that no commuter had filed a complaint and no FIR had been lodged regarding the incident.

The police are investigating how the footage was leaked and whether any rules were violated.

NCRTC operates under strict rules but does not have any authority to punish offenders; thus, in such cases, the standard procedure is to report to police officials.

