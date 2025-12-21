LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

A viral CCTV video showing a young couple engaging in sexual activity inside an RRTS Namo Bharat train has prompted an inquiry by Ghaziabad police. NCRTC confirmed the footage is from November, said the couple are not staff, and stated no complaint or FIR has been filed so far, while authorities investigate how the footage was leaked.

An obscene video of a couple having intercourse is going viral on social media. (Image: X)
An obscene video of a couple having intercourse is going viral on social media. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 21, 2025 19:08:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

A CCTV footage showing a couple engaged in sexual intercourse inside a moving Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Namo Bharat train has gone viral on social media. The video, which is reportedly from November 24, seems to have been recorded from a mobile phone of someone who has access to the CCTV feed and leaked the footage online.  

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, an official from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which operates the network, said that, “The videos were from last month (November); an investigation has been initiated, and some action has also been taken. We are also in the process of taking up drives to make people more aware.”

Police inquiry started 

The couple is sitting inside the train, as seen in the footage, and announcements are also audible in the background. The footage further shows a man sitting a few rows behind them. According to NCRTC officials, the couple is not part of the staff and stressed that the recording was made on the phone before it was shared online. 

You Might Be Interested In

Senior officials of the Ghaziabad police said that they have asked the concerned station house officer to get in touch with NCRTC officials to gather more information. Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police for the rural zone, said that, “So far, they (NCRTC officials) have not given us a complaint in the matter.”

The official also noted that no commuter had filed a complaint and no FIR had been lodged regarding the incident. 

The police are investigating how the footage was leaked and whether any rules were violated. 
NCRTC operates under strict rules but does not have any authority to punish offenders; thus, in such cases, the standard procedure is to report to police officials. 

Also Read: Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 7:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-4latest newsmms videoNCRTC rapid railviral mms

RELATED News

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

President Droupadi Murmu Clears VB-G RAM G Bill, New Law to Replace MGNREGA With A Promise Of 125 Days of Rural Work

Cries Of ‘No Aravalli, No Life’: SC’s Redefinition Of Aravalli Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi And Gujarat

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

Who Was Don Haji Mastan? Late Underworld Gangster’s Daughter Seeks Help From PM Modi Over Alleged Sexual Abuse And Property Theft

LATEST NEWS

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

Red Thread On Wrist, Alleged Links With RAW: Hindu Rickshaw Puller Gets Brutally Beaten By Mob In Bangladesh Days After Dipu Chandra Das Killing

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

What Led To The San Francisco Power Outage Leaving 130,000 Residents In Dark? Here’s What Really Happened

What Is France’s Drink-Spiking Scandal? Nearly 200 Women Accuse Former French Culture Ministry Official Of Drugging And Abuse

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas, Bowlers Script Thumping 191-Run Win For PAK Against IND To Clinch Title

Winter Solstice 2025: Why December 21 Marks the Shortest Day and Longest Night of the Year? Explained

IND VS PAK U-19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Temperament In Question As He Gets In A Fiery Argument With Ali Raza, Fans Say, ‘Blind Slogging Doesn’t Work Every Time’

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits
Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits
Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits
Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

QUICK LINKS