Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

In a deeply disturbing case, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men in a hotel room. The woman had gone to meet a friend near the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station, the friend had promised to help her financially. She went out of the room around 11 pm to take a phone call. Instead of returning to room 105, where her friend was staying, she mistakenly went to room 205, where three men were having a booze party. The three men have been identified by the police as Ghanshyam Rathod (27), Rishikesh Chavan (25), and Kiran Rathod (25).

According to the police, the men inside did not redirect the survivor to the correct room but instead pulled her inside their room and locked the door. The accused allegedly forced her to drink alcohol, confined her to the room, and sexually assaulted her till 3 am and 4 am, until she managed to escape. Upon escaping, the woman raised the alarm and went to the Vedant Nagar police station to file a complaint.

Inspector Pravina Yadav said that, “The preliminary probe revealed that the accused trio are friends and had gathered at the hotel room to drink liquor. The victim mistakenly reached their room 205, instead of 105. They allegedly took advantage of the situation and gang-raped her.”

Accused caught and case registered

The police said that the accused had fled immediately after the crime, but were caught within three hours based on technical and local intelligence inputs. The accused have been remanded in custody for four days.

According to police, the survivor is married and has an infant child; she was the primary breadwinner of the family, as her husband had recently started working. The family was facing financial difficulties, and she went to meet her friend to borrow some money

Police have registered a case under the sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that include gang rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.

