LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after she accidentally entered the wrong room. The accused confined, intoxicated, and assaulted her before she escaped and filed a police complaint. All three men were arrested within hours, and a case has been registered under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

A 30-year-old woman was gangraped by three men in Maharashtra upon knocking on the wrong hotel room. (Image: Representative photo)
A 30-year-old woman was gangraped by three men in Maharashtra upon knocking on the wrong hotel room. (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 21, 2025 15:09:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

In a deeply disturbing case, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men in a hotel room. The woman had gone to meet a friend near the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station, the friend had promised to help her financially. She went out of the room around 11 pm to take a phone call. Instead of returning to room 105, where her friend was staying, she mistakenly went to room 205, where three men were having a booze party. The three men have been identified by the police as Ghanshyam Rathod (27), Rishikesh Chavan (25), and Kiran Rathod (25). 

You Might Be Interested In

According to the police, the men inside did not redirect the survivor to the correct room but instead pulled her inside their room and locked the door. The accused allegedly forced her to drink alcohol, confined her to the room, and sexually assaulted her till 3 am and 4 am, until she managed to escape. Upon escaping, the woman raised the alarm and went to the Vedant Nagar police station to file a complaint. 

Inspector Pravina Yadav said that, “The preliminary probe revealed that the accused trio are friends and had gathered at the hotel room to drink liquor. The victim mistakenly reached their room 205, instead of 105. They allegedly took advantage of the situation and gang-raped her.”

You Might Be Interested In

Accused caught and case registered

The police said that the accused had fled immediately after the crime, but were caught within three hours based on technical and local intelligence inputs. The accused have been remanded in custody for four days. 

According to police, the survivor is married and has an infant child; she was the primary breadwinner of the family, as her husband had recently started working. The family was facing financial difficulties, and she went to meet her friend to borrow some money

Police have registered a case under the sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that include gang rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.

Also Read: 25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows 

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: GANG RAPElatest newsmumbai

RELATED News

“Beaten Like An Animal”: Dalit Man Lynched In Kerala Dies With ‘80 injuries’ After Being Mistaken For A Bangladeshi Man

Assam Train Tragedy: 5 Rajdhani Express Coaches Derail; Killed 8 Elephants In Hojai District

Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

Kerala SHO Suspended After CCTV Shows Assault on Pregnant Woman Inside Police Station, Inquiry Underway

Bengaluru Horror: Man Kicks 5-Year-Old Like A ‘Football’ In Thyagaraja Nagar, Leaves Child Bleeding; Accused Walks Free

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

Who Was Don Haji Mastan? Late Underworld Gangster’s Daughter Seeks Help From PM Modi Over Alleged Sexual Abuse And Property Theft

Why Is New Zealand Witnessing Anti-India Protest? Christian Group Performs Haka To Stop Sikh’s Nagar Kirtan: ‘This Is Not India’

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

WATCH: Karnataka Teacher Assaults Differently-Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder; Horrific Video Shocks Internet

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

‘Gurram Paapi Reddy’ Movie Review: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah’s Hilarious Yet Overindulgent Telugu Con Comedy

Explained: What Is The ‘Super Flu’ Subclade K And Why Is It Spreading Ahead Of Christmas?

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested
Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested
Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested
Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

QUICK LINKS