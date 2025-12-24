Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

India opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his return to domestic cricket with a stunning hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rohit has been in decent form and the right-handed batter continued that in the country’s premier domestic tournament as well.

Mumbai had been handed a target of 237 runs and Sharma along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided the team with a quick start. The two batters put up a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket as both played aggressively. Raghuvanshi was eventually out for 38 off 58 while Rohit continued his form and notched up a hundred.

Rohit has already retired from T20Is after leading the side to T20 World Cup win last year and as well as Tests and is now aiming to play the ODI World Cup 2027. Both Virat Kohli and Sharma are currently featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective state teams.

The two are likely to be in action for India in the ODI series against New Zealand in January at home. India will host New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is before the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

