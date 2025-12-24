LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile Cricket news Cricket arunachal pradesh BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

Rohit Sharma entertained the crowd in Jaipur with a quick-fire hundred against Sikkim for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 24, 2025 15:05:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

India opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his return to domestic cricket with a stunning hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rohit has been in decent form and the right-handed batter continued that in the country’s premier domestic tournament as well.

Mumbai had been handed a target of 237 runs and Sharma along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided the team with a quick start. The two batters put up a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket as both played aggressively. Raghuvanshi was eventually out for 38 off 58 while Rohit continued his form and notched up a hundred.

You Might Be Interested In









Rohit has already retired from T20Is after leading the side to T20 World Cup win last year and as well as Tests and is now aiming to play the ODI World Cup 2027. Both Virat Kohli and Sharma are currently featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective state teams. 

The two are likely to be in action for India in the ODI series against New Zealand in January at home. India will host New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is before the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February-March. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Massive Record; Check Details

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 3:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Cricket newshome-hero-pos-3rohit sharmaVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan Kishan Celebrates India Return With Record-Tumbling Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Bihar Post 574/6 Against Arunachal Pradesh

LATEST NEWS

Trump’s Orders Or Pakistan’s Choice? Asim Munir To Send Troops To Israel, Fight In Gaza – Will Islamabad Betray Palestine Again?

What Is Intimate Partner Violence, Why Does The Crisis Remain Under-Recognised In India And How Is It Destroying Women’s Health? | Explained

Debt-Ridden Pakistan Airlines Finally Gets Sold For Rs. 135 Billion After Failed Attempts, Here’s Who Bought It

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

‘Every Citizen Requires Fresh Air’: Delhi High Court Expresses Displeasure Over Lack Of Action On Air Pollution; Questions 18% GST On Air Purifiers

Christmas WhatsApp Scam Warning: One Wrong Tap Can Hack Your Account In Seconds — Know How To Stay Safe & What To Do If Scammed

What Is a Situationship and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

Nita Ambani Fashion: Style, Sarees, and Signature Looks

From Heart to Humanity: Prof. Dr. Parin Somani’s Christmas Message of Love, Peace, and Purpose

Arunachal Pradesh On China’s Hit List? Pentagon Report Flags Indian State As Beijing’s ‘Core Interest’, Reveals Xi Jinping’s 2049 Power Plan

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH
Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH
Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH
Rohit Sharma Celebrates Vijay Hazare Trophy Return With Aggressive Hundred | WATCH

QUICK LINKS