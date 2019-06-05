NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: The result will soon be available on the website as the National Testing Agency has confirmed to release the result today. Most likely, the result is expected at about 12 pm.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is expected shortly as the official sources have confirmed June 5, 2019, i.e. today as the result confirmation day. The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which will release the result on its official website. This is the first time that the agency conducted NEET as previously it was handled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Once the result is declared, the NTA won’t be entertaining any request for re-evaluation. The machine-gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and repeatedly scrutinised. This year over 15 lakh students took NEET which was held on May 5, 2019.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: Expected cut-off

Last year, the cut-off for unreserved category candidates was 119 marks while for reserved categories, the cut-off was 96 marks. While for candidates with special needs, the cut-off was between 107-118. Hence, this year also the expected cut-off will be between the same numbers for all categories.

NTA will provide the NEET result to DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the government of India. This will be followed by admitting authorities inviting applications from NEET qualified students and draw up a merit list based on All India Ranks for counselling and admission purposes.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: How to check

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, ‘NEET UG Result 2019’

Now, click the result link

Enter the required details in the space provided

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The NEET UG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile

Check the scorecard and download the same for future reference if necessary

NTA released the answer key last week and the candidates were given enough time to raise objections till May 31. National Eligibility Entrance Test cum Entrance Test or NEET results will be released on the official website i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. All the students who have appeared in the entrance examination this year for admissions to the undergraduate programs of medical sciences can check their respective NEET results on the official website by following the instructions given below.

