Home > World > Epstein Files: From Trump's Private Jet Flights To Rape Allegations, Timeline Of What Happened On Disgraced Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Epstein Files: From Trump’s Private Jet Flights To Rape Allegations, Timeline Of What Happened On Disgraced Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files have put US President Donald Trump back into scrutiny. The DOJ documents reveal Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times, contradicting his past denials. The files also include allegations linking Trump to sexual misconduct, though he faces no criminal charges.

Epstein files reveal Trump’s frequent flights on Epstein’s jet and alleged misconduct; DOJ says some claims may be false. Photos: X.
Epstein files reveal Trump's frequent flights on Epstein's jet and alleged misconduct; DOJ says some claims may be false. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 24, 2025 09:33:36 IST

Epstein Files: From Trump’s Private Jet Flights To Rape Allegations, Timeline Of What Happened On Disgraced Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

Epstein Files: A fresh batch of documents linked to the investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has placed US President Donald Trump back under the media and public spotlight. Released by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), the files, tens of thousands of pages long, include internal emails, flight logs, handwritten notes, and other disputed materials that officials warn may contain “untrue and sensationalist” claims.

While Trump has not been accused of any crime in connection with Epstein, the disclosures have prompted renewed scrutiny over his past associations with the convicted sex offender.

Trump Flew on Epstein’s Private Jet More Frequently Than Previously Known

An internal January 2020 email from a Manhattan federal prosecutor reveals that Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996. The email notes these trips occurred “many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).”

The correspondence, circulated for “situational awareness,” suggests even investigators were surprised by the frequency of the flights.

Also Read: 'I Have No Words, It Haunts Me To My Core': Epstein Island Survivor Opens Up About Lingering Trauma After DOJ Mentions Her Multiple Times

Ghislaine Maxwell and Young Women Were on Board

The same email indicates that Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, later convicted of sex trafficking, was present on at least four of the flights.

On a 1993 flight, the only passengers listed were Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old woman whose name was redacted. Other trips included women later identified as possible witnesses in the Maxwell case.

Flight Records Contradict Trump’s Denials

Trump has publicly claimed he never traveled on Epstein’s plane. The newly released logs directly contradict these statements, listing Trump as a repeat passenger. Some flights also included his then-wife Marla Maples and his children.

While the documents make no criminal allegations, they undercut Trump’s long-standing narrative regarding the extent of his relationship with Epstein.

FBI File References Rape Allegation Involving Trump

Among the materials is an FBI case file dated October 2020 that cites a rape allegation involving Trump, though names and identifying details are redacted.

The file recounts a limousine driver’s account of a “very concerning” phone call during a 1995 ride to an airport. According to the report, Trump allegedly said the name “Jeffrey” repeatedly and made references to “abusing some girl.”

The document also records an unnamed individual alleging, “he raped me,” and further states that “Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.” Another line alleges the encounter occurred after being taken into a “fancy hotel or building.”

Handwritten Letter Claims President Trump Shared Epstein’s Views

A particularly controversial disclosure is a handwritten letter attributed to Epstein, addressed to fellow sex offender and former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Written reportedly days before Epstein’s death in August 2019, the letter includes the line, “Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls,” and makes sexually explicit claims about a president who liked to “grab snatch.”

The document does not name Trump directly, though he was serving as president at the time.

DOJ Responds

The DOJ has emphasized the letter is unverified, noting anomalies in the envelope, postmark, and return address. Handwriting analysis by the FBI has been conducted, but no public conclusion has been released.

The letter appeared publicly for the first time in the latest tranche of files, known as Data Set 8. When Data Set 8 briefly disappeared and was reposted on the DOJ website, several pages—including the letter and its envelope, were initially missing before reappearing under resequenced file numbers. The DOJ has not explained these changes, fueling criticism over the handling of Epstein-related disclosures.

Trump’s Response

Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes, asserting that their friendship ended in the mid-2000s.

The DOJ has reiterated that Trump faces no criminal allegations in the Epstein case and cautioned that some of the material contains false claims submitted to the FBI prior to the 2020 election.

Also Read: Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 9:33 AM IST
Epstein Files: From Trump's Private Jet Flights To Rape Allegations, Timeline Of What Happened On Disgraced Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Epstein Files: From Trump's Private Jet Flights To Rape Allegations, Timeline Of What Happened On Disgraced Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Island

