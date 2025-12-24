LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

An unclassified FBI intake document linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case names US President Donald Trump in unverified rape allegations, according to a report. The Justice Department has since said the allegations are unfounded and include sensationalised claims.

Unclassified FBI document linked to Epstein names Donald Trump in unverified rape allegations; DOJ says claims are unfounded. Photo: X.
Unclassified FBI document linked to Epstein names Donald Trump in unverified rape allegations; DOJ says claims are unfounded. Photo: X.

Published: December 24, 2025 08:19:39 IST

Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

US President Donald Trump has been named in an unclassified FBI document connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case, in which an unidentified individual alleged that Trump and Epstein raped a woman, TMZ reported. The claims appear in an FBI intake form dated October 2020, part of a tip submitted to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

The document is an intake report, a detailed summary of information provided by a civilian to FBI personnel. It does not include corroboration or indicate that a formal investigation followed the specific allegations outlined in the tip.

Redacted Statements Cite Rape Allegations Against Donald Trump

According to the intake report, a redacted individual is quoted as stating, “he raped me,” referring to Trump. Another redacted passage explicitly alleges that “Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.” The age of the alleged victim is not disclosed in the document due to redactions.

The report does not verify the claims, nor does it describe any subsequent investigative steps taken by authorities in relation to the tip.

Also Read: ‘I Have No Words, It Haunts Me To My Core’: Epstein Island Survivor Opens Up About Lingering Trauma After DOJ Mentions Her Multiple Times

Donald Trump  Allegedly Met The Women In 1997 at Luxury Hotel

The intake form further states that a redacted individual “reported she had met a lady who invited her daughters [redacted names] to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997.”

The report does not provide additional details about the alleged encounter, and the identities of those involved remain obscured.

Trump’s name appears multiple times throughout the intake document. In one section, an individual claims they previously worked as a limousine driver in the Dallas–Fort Worth area and once picked up Trump and drove him to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The same person alleged that while Trump was on the phone in the limousine, they overheard him saying the name “Jeffrey” several times and making references to “abusing some girl.”

Trump’s Prior Ties to Epstein Also Noted

The newly released documents also mention Trump as a passenger on Epstein’s private plane on at least eight occasions between 1993 and 1996. Trump is one of several high-profile figures whose names appear in the Epstein files.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has previously said he cut ties with Epstein years before the financier’s arrest in 2019.

DOJ Statement

The Justice Department statement has said that some material in the files includes sensationalized and false claims, particularly allegations involving Trump that were submitted shortly before the 2020 presidential election.

“The claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the Justice Department said.

Also Read: Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 8:19 AM IST
Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

