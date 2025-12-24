LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

The family of slain Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi has blamed the interim government for his death. His brother accused authorities of failing to protect him and warned they will face trial.

Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s family holds interim government responsible for his December killing. Photo: X.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s family holds interim government responsible for his December killing. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 24, 2025 10:19:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

The family of slain Inqilab Moncho Convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi has held the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus responsible for his death. Sharif Omar bin Hadi, brother of the late activist, stated, “The interim government cannot avoid responsibility” for his murder and warned that authorities will ultimately face trial for failing to protect him, reported bdnews24.

You Might Be Interested In

Omar bin Hadi said that because the killing occurred while the current administration held state power, the government “cannot escape liability and must eventually stand trial, whether it be today or in a decade.” He also claimed that following Hadi’s death, attempts were being made to disrupt the general elections.

Osman Hadi’s Brother Addresses Funeral

At Hadi’s funeral in central Dhaka, his elder brother, addressed the crowd, directly confronting political leaders and the interim government over what the family perceives as a failure to deliver justice.

You Might Be Interested In

He warned authorities, saying, “If you can’t give justice then you have to flee.”

Also Read: ‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Allegations of Election Sabotage Against Muhammad Yunus

He accused those in power of being responsible for his brother’s killing and demanded accountability. “You have killed Osman Hadi and you want to cancel election showing him,” he said. “If Hadi does not get justice, you also have to leave this country.”

Sharif Omar bin Hadi further accused authorities of attempting to exploit the murder to “sabotage” the election, asserting that such efforts would fail. He noted that Osman Hadi had been actively preparing for the country’s February elections, and his killing was intended to hinder the process.

Former PM Sheikh Hasina Blames Interim Government

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also held the interim government responsible for rising violence in the country. In an interview with ANI, she said the killing of Osman Hadi reflected lawlessness under the current administration.

“This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus’ Bangladesh,” Hasina said.

Who Was Osman Hadi?

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was an activist, poet, and spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho movement. He was shot in Dhaka on December 12 during an election campaign event. Despite being flown to Singapore for treatment, Hadi succumbed to his injuries on December 18, sparking nationwide unrest and political tension.

Also Read: Bangladesh Interim Government Assures Justice After Dipu Chandra Das’ Tragic Death, Calls It ‘Heinous Criminal Act’

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 10:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

US Scraps H-1B Visa Lottery: Who Gets Priority And Who Faces Setbacks – All We Know

Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

Plane Crash or Targeted Kill? Libya Army Chief Dies Days After Asim Munir Meeting, Social Media Draws Parallels With Iran Commander’s Death

Less Luck, More Logic: H-1B Visa Programme Overhauled With Shift From Lottery To Skill-Based Selection

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Jeera, Ajwain & Saunf Water: Health Benefits You Didn’t Know

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

5 Red Flags in a Relationship You Should Never Ignore

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why Deepti Sharma Was Not Part Of Playing XI For Second T20I Against Sri Lanka; Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals The Reason

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’
‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’
‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’
‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

QUICK LINKS