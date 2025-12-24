‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

The family of slain Inqilab Moncho Convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi has held the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus responsible for his death. Sharif Omar bin Hadi, brother of the late activist, stated, “The interim government cannot avoid responsibility” for his murder and warned that authorities will ultimately face trial for failing to protect him, reported bdnews24.

Omar bin Hadi said that because the killing occurred while the current administration held state power, the government “cannot escape liability and must eventually stand trial, whether it be today or in a decade.” He also claimed that following Hadi’s death, attempts were being made to disrupt the general elections.

Osman Hadi’s Brother Addresses Funeral

At Hadi’s funeral in central Dhaka, his elder brother, addressed the crowd, directly confronting political leaders and the interim government over what the family perceives as a failure to deliver justice.

He warned authorities, saying, “If you can’t give justice then you have to flee.”

Allegations of Election Sabotage Against Muhammad Yunus

He accused those in power of being responsible for his brother’s killing and demanded accountability. “You have killed Osman Hadi and you want to cancel election showing him,” he said. “If Hadi does not get justice, you also have to leave this country.”

Sharif Omar bin Hadi further accused authorities of attempting to exploit the murder to “sabotage” the election, asserting that such efforts would fail. He noted that Osman Hadi had been actively preparing for the country’s February elections, and his killing was intended to hinder the process.

Former PM Sheikh Hasina Blames Interim Government

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also held the interim government responsible for rising violence in the country. In an interview with ANI, she said the killing of Osman Hadi reflected lawlessness under the current administration.

“This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus’ Bangladesh,” Hasina said.

Who Was Osman Hadi?

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was an activist, poet, and spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho movement. He was shot in Dhaka on December 12 during an election campaign event. Despite being flown to Singapore for treatment, Hadi succumbed to his injuries on December 18, sparking nationwide unrest and political tension.

