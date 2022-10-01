India Gets 5G: NewsX Makes 1st 5G Call On Live TV, Watch Full Video 1 October, 2022 | Archana Raj

As India steps into a new era of network efficiency, Prime Minister Modi launched 5G services at the sixth edition of Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) in New Delhi.

With India leading its way to the 5G, NewsX makes its first call from Pragati Maidan, the launch site. A great deal of excitement surrounded this historic moment. In a 5G speed test, speeds ranged from 4.86 kbps to 800 mbps. During the launch of 5G, Prime Minister Modi said, it was a gift, a boon for the nation, that this is not a decade, but a century for India we are all looking at.’

#IndiaGets5G | As PM Modi launches 5G in India, NewsX's Urvashi Khona makes the first 5G call on Indian television.@urvashikhona @KundaliaGauri

Watch on NewsX YouTube: https://t.co/MhbvwXtcKj pic.twitter.com/8zDatOTWLu — NewsX (@NewsX) October 1, 2022

Speaking during the launch of 5G services in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi described the occasion as historic for India in the twenty-first century and predicted that 5G technology would completely transform the telecom industry.

During his visit, PM Modi visited pavilions set up by various telecom operators and technology providers to see what 5G can offer. During his visit, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of 5G technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians.

A new era is knocking at the country’s door with 5G, Prime Minister Modi said, saying that 5G will open up a universe of possibilities.

#IndiaGets5G | 'India will play a big role in designing, manufacturing technology of the future' PM Modi says India is setting the global standards in telecommunications for the first time. @PMOIndia#5G #Internet #Technology pic.twitter.com/QSWwt3DMRS — NewsX (@NewsX) October 1, 2022

“Digital India’s success is based on 4 pillars including cost of device, digital connectivity, data costs and digital first approach. We worked on all of them,” he further said.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Adani Data Services, and Vodafone Idea participated in the 5G spectrum auction held earlier this year by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), with a total bid value of Rs 1,50,173 crore. Reliance Jio placed the highest bid, paying 58.65% of the entire amount. With bids totaling Rs 43,084 crore, Bharti Airtel is the second-highest bidder among the four contestants.

