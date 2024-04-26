102-Year-Old Man Casts Vote In Jammu Parliamentary Constituency

A remarkable moment unfolded in the Reasi district of Jammu constituency as 102-year-old Haji Karam Din made his way to the polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by a family member and leaning on his walking stick, Din entered the polling booth with determination.

After completing the voting process, Din proudly displayed his inked finger and posed for photographs outside the booth. “I am very happy to vote at this polling station at this age. I have voted every time. This journey is continuing even today at the age of 102,” he shared with Media.

Reasi district, forming part of the Jammu parliamentary constituency, houses over 17.81 lakh eligible voters who have the responsibility to determine the fate of 22 candidates in the fray.

READ MORE : Reports : Putin Announces Intention To Visit China In May

Incumbent BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma seeks a third consecutive term after securing victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections. His main rival is Congress candidate and former minister Raman Bhalla.

The voting process commenced in the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha constituency with enthusiastic voters, some clad in traditional Dogra attire, flocking to the polling booths.

Starting at 7 am, voting took place across 2,416 polling stations within the constituency, with a recorded turnout of 10.39% by 9 am. Jammu recorded a notable voter turnout of 74% during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This election holds significant importance for Jammu, being the first major electoral event since the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories five years ago.