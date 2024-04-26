Reports : Putin Announces Intention To Visit China In May

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make his first overseas trip after starting his fifth term in office in May, with plans to visit China, as reported by Russian news agency TASS, cited by Kyodo. This announcement was made during Putin’s address at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs congress on Thursday.

The timing of Putin’s visit to China coincides with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent arrival in Beijing. This highlights the ongoing geopolitical dynamics between the United States, China, and Russia.

Relations between China and Russia have strengthened in recent years, particularly in response to perceived Western interference and containment efforts. Both President Xi Jinping and President Putin have accused the United States of meddling in their respective countries’ affairs during a telephone call in February.

Xi Jinping’s recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing further underscores the close diplomatic ties between the two nations. This face-to-face discussion, the first in six years between Lavrov and Xi, reflects the depth of their collaboration.

Economically, China has emerged as a crucial partner for Russia, particularly amidst international sanctions imposed on Russian imports. Beijing’s support has been instrumental in sustaining Russia’s isolated economy, with China becoming a significant importer of Russian oil.

Diplomatically, China and Russia have aligned against perceived Western aggression, intensifying their cooperation in various fields. This collaboration has become even more pronounced in the aftermath of Putin’s military intervention in Ukraine.

Putin’s upcoming visit to Beijing follows his last trip to the Chinese capital in October 2023, during the Belt and Road Forum. Conversely, Xi Jinping visited Moscow for a state visit in March 2023, highlighting the reciprocal nature of high-level engagements between the two nations.

Overall, Putin’s forthcoming visit to China signals the continuation of the strategic partnership between Russia and China, with both countries seeking to strengthen their economic, trade, and diplomatic ties amid evolving global dynamics.