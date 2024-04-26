Sunita Kejriwal To Lead Campaign Against Delhi Chief Minister's Arrest

Atishi, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi minister, announced on Friday that Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, would spearhead a campaign to oppose her husband’s arrest. According to Atishi, Sunita Kejriwal will personally lead a series of roadshows across Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana to seek blessings for her husband and advocate for the party’s candidates.

“To oppose the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, seek blessings for him, and campaign for AAP’s candidates, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will personally step into the campaign. She will ask for blessings for Arvind from the people of Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana,” stated Atishi during a press conference.

The campaign will initially focus on Delhi, with a roadshow planned in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on April 27, followed by another in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on April 28.

#WATCH | Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi says, “Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will enter the fray to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and seek votes for AAP candidates. It will start from Delhi tomorrow. On April 27, she will hold a roadshow in East Delhi… pic.twitter.com/k1BUiGj678 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

“Sunita Kejriwal’s campaign will start tomorrow, beginning in Delhi. Tomorrow, April 27, Sunita ji will hold a roadshow in East Delhi Lok Sabha and seek blessings for Arvind Kejriwal from the people of East Delhi. On April 28, Sunita Kejriwal ji will conduct a roadshow in West Delhi Lok Sabha, seeking blessings from the people of West Delhi for Arvind Kejriwal,” Atishi elaborated.

Atishi attributed Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest to a political strategy by the BJP-led central government, stating, “The BJP-led central government and its political weapon, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), arrested Arvind Kejriwal after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections to prevent him from campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections. However, their move backfired on them. The people of Delhi, Punjab, and across the country are opposing Arvind Kejriwal ji’s arrest, and they will respond to this arrest by voting for AAP.”

According to Atishi, the arrest has garnered widespread support for Arvind Kejriwal among the people of Delhi, Punjab, and across the country. “I want to tell BJP that the people of Delhi, Punjab, and the whole country stand with Arvind Kejriwal. They stand against his arrest, will give their blessings, and will certainly vote for AAP’s candidate,” Atishi emphasized.

Arvind Kejriwal has been held in Tihar Jail since April 1, following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.