Lok Sabha 2024 |Tejasvi Surya: Developmental Achievements And Political Clarity Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls | NewsX Exclusive

The largest democratic exercise is in full swing, and we are delighted to provide you with the latest updates directly from the heart of the event. This time, we delve deeper into Karnataka with a NewsX exclusive interview featuring Tejasvi Surya with the host Devika Chopra, News Editor.

Tejasvi Surya is an Indian politician and lawyer and is currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party, representing the Bangalore South constituency.

Achievements over the course of the tenure

We initiated the interview by asking what he believes he has accomplished to solidify his position in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, to which Tejasvi Surya reiterated, “The last 10 years have been transformational for the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. Under his leadership in the last 5 years in Bengaluru, we have fought the COVID-19 battle from the front lines”.

He further elaborated that their successful navigation through the challenges of COVID allowed them to redirect focus and energy toward securing big-ticket infrastructure projects for the city. Over the past five years since Tejasvi Surya became an MP, they have obtained approval for several major infrastructure projects, including the long-pending Bengaluru suburban rail, which had been awaiting approval for 40 years. Additionally, the route length of metro lines has expanded from 7 km to 78 km.

The opposition’s stance

Continuing with the interview, he elaborated on the charges put forth by the opposition, alleging that the BJP relies solely on polarization within Karnataka without focusing on civic or developmental work. He stated, “The Congress desires polarization because it’s their means to incite the 20% vote bank. It’s not the BJP that wants polarisation, even in our manifesto, there isn’t a single sentence or line on communal issues”.

Impact of Karnataka assembly on LS polls

Responding to the question about whether assembly results in Karnataka can impact the Lok Sabha polls as well, he said: “The collective intelligence of the electorate must be appreciated and people know that this is a parliamentary election and the objective of this election is to elect the countries leader and to protect the borders of the country as well as ensure prosperity for the countrymen at large so people know that this is a different election than the state elections so there will not be any impact”.

In an impactful interview, we delved into the constituency’s issues with Tejasvi Surya, contesting from Bengaluru South. He elaborated on the developmental work accomplished during his tenure, as well as addressed the charges raised by the opposition against his party. Confident in the polls and their outcome, he awaits the results to speak for themselves.