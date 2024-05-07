Four people injured in firing incident at car showroom in Tilak Nagar

A startling incident unfolded at a car showroom in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, leaving four individuals injured in the aftermath of gunfire, according to authorities.

On Monday, the Delhi Police reported that the unsettling incident occurred in the evening hours, around 7:30 pm. Vichitra Veer, DCP (West), stated that while four individuals sustained injuries, none of them were directly hit by gunfire, according to information received from the hospital.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP West Vichitra Veer says, “We received information about firing in a car showroom around 7:30 pm (on May 6). Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received… One round of firing has been confirmed from the preliminary investigation… Some… pic.twitter.com/AD77ClcGza — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Upon receiving the distressing news, law enforcement promptly mobilized to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed the discharge of one round of ammunition. However, the injuries sustained were attributed to shattered glass resulting from the gunfire.

DCP Veer indicated that the police are actively investigating the matter, with the crime team meticulously scrutinizing the scene for clues. Initial assessments suggest the involvement of 2-3 individuals in the incident, though conclusive details await further investigation.

The incident underscores the pressing need for heightened security measures and vigilance, particularly in public spaces. As authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the gunfire, the safety and well-being of citizens remain paramount.

The Delhi Police have assured the public of their unwavering commitment to swiftly apprehend those responsible and ensure justice prevails. Further updates on the investigation are anticipated as law enforcement diligently pursues leads to bring clarity to this unsettling event.