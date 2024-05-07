PM Narendra Modi Joins Bollywood Stars in Urging Voters Ahead of Lok Sabha Phase 3

Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the headlines for his tweet on his social media Platform.

On Tuesday, The Prime Minister took to his social media handle on X and retweeted Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s tweet urging people to vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Absolutely! Do go out and vote. https://t.co/v005B7qJyH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2024

The actor had taken to his social media handle on X on moday, and posted a video that featured various stars from the industry, including Vikrant Massey, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Kakkar, Karan Johar and several others. The video featuring all the celebrities mentioned how involved the people of the nation were in the lives of the celebrities and how they voted on all the aspects of the lives of the Bollywood actors. The celebrities further took the opportunity to ask people to vote where it would matter the most, urging the citizens to wake up and to vote for a better future for everyone in the country by voting in the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024.

The PM took the opportunity to retweet the actor’s post, featuring the video, on his account on X and urged to the citizens to go out and vote in the thrid phase of the elections.

Today marks the commencement of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing voting in 94 constituencies across 10 states and 2 Union Territories. Notably, the election in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Jammu and Kashmir has been rescheduled to May 25.

During this phase, voters will decide on 2 seats in Goa, 25 in Gujarat, 7 in Chhattisgarh, and 14 in Karnataka, marking the conclusion of elections in these states. Karnataka previously witnessed contests for 14 seats during the second phase on April 26. Additionally, voting will take place for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Furthermore, polling will occur for 4 seats in Assam, 5 in Bihar, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and 4 in West Bengal. The election date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been shifted to May 25, during phase 6.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 3 Underway Across 10 States And 2 Union Territories