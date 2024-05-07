Supreme Court to Consider Interim Bail for Arvind Kejriwal Amid Lok Sabha Elections

As the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 unfold, the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on the possibility of granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He has been incarcerated for over a month following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to excise policy.

Kejriwal’s detention during the crucial electoral period has dealt a significant blow to the AAP, which finds itself grappling with the challenge of campaigning without its prominent leader.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Kejriwal was apprehended by the ED on March 21 and subsequently transferred to Tihar jail under judicial custody after his plea challenging the ED arrest was dismissed by the apex court.

The Supreme Court will convene on Tuesday to contemplate granting bail to Kejriwal, particularly in light of the ongoing general elections. This decision follows the court’s announcement on May 3, indicating its willingness to consider interim bail for Kejriwal amid the electoral process.

During the previous hearing, the court informed the ED that deliberations on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest might prolong, potentially necessitating a discussion on interim bail, especially in light of the impending Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, scheduled for May 25.

“It appears we can’t complete today. We will post it on Tuesday morning itself. Mr. Raju, one more thing. If it is going to take time and it does appear to us that it may take some time, we will then consider the question of interim bail because of the elections,” the bench conveyed to Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who had been presenting arguments.

In parallel developments, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has purportedly recommended an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into allegations of political funding received by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from the banned terrorist organization ‘Sikhs for Justice,’ as reported by PTI citing Raj Niwas sources on Monday.

The AAP has vehemently refuted these allegations, dismissing the recommendation as yet another “conspiracy” orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has accused the Lieutenant Governor of being a BJP “agent.”