One of the most influential saint- Baba Bageshwar Dham- Dhirendra Shastri casts vote from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Speaking to ANI he said, “Being awake to their responsibilities as vigilant citizens, everyone has the right, it’s the world’s biggest democracy day, it’s a sacred ritual, for Indians who have the right to vote, they must vote, first vote, then feast. Those who come to vote, we appeal to them to vote to strengthen our nation.”

And speaking of the Hindu nation he said, “Bharat was and will remain a Hindu nation, millions of people are devoted to Bageshwar Dham. We will not rest until Bharat is declared a Hindu nation, and then we will demand both the chutney and the bell of the opposition. Bharat belongs to Ram, the supreme deity of the world is Ram, and the soul of Bharat is Ram.”