Friday, October 25, 2024
Fresh Bomb Threats at Tirupati Hotels In Andhra Pradesh: Investigation Underway

The Tirupati East Police responded immediately, conducting thorough searches and launching an investigation.

Fresh Bomb Threats at Tirupati Hotels In Andhra Pradesh: Investigation Underway

The series of bomb threats continue. Now, three hotels in the temple city of Tirupati received fresh bomb threat alerts via email on Friday, sparking concern among local authorities and the public.

The Tirupati East Police responded immediately, conducting thorough searches and launching an investigation.

Circle Inspector Srinivasulu of Tirupati East Police Station confirmed the threats and informed that an FIR has been registered. “We are investigating the case from various angles, and efforts are underway to trace the culprits behind the email,” Srinivasulu stated.

Following a phone call claiming that bombs were planted in the hotels, police and bomb squads carried out searches from 10 PM until 2 AM. No explosive devices were found during the searches, but the investigation continues.

Local authorities have urged the public to remain calm.

Bomb Threats latest news Tirumala Tirupati temple
