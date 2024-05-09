Manoj Tiwari, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from North East Delhi, emphasized that while they have the face of Prime Minister Modi, the INDIA bloc lacks a distinct identity and comprises only a small group of individuals with the sole aim of defeating PM Modi.

Asserting the significance of the ongoing election in selecting the country’s Prime Minister, Tiwari highlighted the presence of PM Modi as the face of their campaign, contrasting it with the absence of a clear leader in the INDIA bloc.

“In this election, we are choosing the PM of the country. We have a PM face, which is PM Modi, but the INDIA bloc lacks a face. It is merely a group of 25-26 people with a single-minded agenda to defeat PM Modi because of his stance against corruption, crime, and his commitment to development,” Tiwari stated.

Tiwari is contesting against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which is one of the seven parliamentary constituencies in New Delhi and falls under the general category.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tiwari secured 53.90 per cent of the votes in the North East Delhi constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 25.

In a notable initiative aimed at facilitating Kashmiri migrants residing in Delhi to cast their votes in person during the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up special polling booths for the community at various locations in the capital.

These special polling booths are located at Kashmir Resident Commission, 5 PR Road, New Delhi; Kashmir Kissan Ghar, BR-2 Shalimar Bagh, Delhi; Arwachin International Public School, Pocket F Dilshad Garden, Delhi; and GGSSS Paprawat Najafgarh, Delhi.

The ECI has arranged transport services to ferry Kashmiri migrants from the camps to their respective polling stations and back to the camps to ensure their participation in the electoral process.