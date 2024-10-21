Ganderbal Terror Attack: Seven Killed, Several Injured in Militant Assault

A terrorist attack in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals

A terrorist attack in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, including a local doctor and five non-residents. The attack occurred in the Gagangir area, where militants opened fire on a camp housing laborers and staff from a private construction company engaged in tunneling work in the Gund area.

What happened?

Official sources confirmed that the attack unfolded when terrorists targeted the labor camp, leading to immediate casualties. Two laborers were killed on the spot, while five others, including Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, later succumbed to their injuries. The assault has left several others injured, with officials stating that further details regarding the incident are still pending.

The deceased have been identified as:

Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab

Dr. Shahnawaz, from Budgam

Anil Kumar Shukla

Faheem Nazir

Shashi Abrol

Mohd Hanief

Kaleem

Security Concerns Following the Attack

In the aftermath of this tragic event, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharash Samiti (KPSS) has voiced urgent concerns regarding security for the Kashmiri Pandit community. The organization has called upon the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and local police to heighten security measures in areas where Kashmiri Pandits reside. This demand arises from a history of targeted attacks against this community following similar militant incidents.

