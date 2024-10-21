Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Seven Killed, Several Injured in Militant Assault

A terrorist attack in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Seven Killed, Several Injured in Militant Assault

A terrorist attack in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, including a local doctor and five non-residents. The attack occurred in the Gagangir area, where militants opened fire on a camp housing laborers and staff from a private construction company engaged in tunneling work in the Gund area.

What happened?

Official sources confirmed that the attack unfolded when terrorists targeted the labor camp, leading to immediate casualties. Two laborers were killed on the spot, while five others, including Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, later succumbed to their injuries. The assault has left several others injured, with officials stating that further details regarding the incident are still pending.

The deceased have been identified as:

  • Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab
  • Dr. Shahnawaz, from Budgam
  • Anil Kumar Shukla
  • Faheem Nazir
  • Shashi Abrol
  • Mohd Hanief
  • Kaleem

Security Concerns Following the Attack

In the aftermath of this tragic event, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharash Samiti (KPSS) has voiced urgent concerns regarding security for the Kashmiri Pandit community. The organization has called upon the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and local police to heighten security measures in areas where Kashmiri Pandits reside. This demand arises from a history of targeted attacks against this community following similar militant incidents.

Also read: Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

Filed under

Ganderbal Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Pandit Sangharash Samiti (KPSS) Militant Assault terror attack
Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

 Naomi Osaka’s Season Cut Short By Injury

 Naomi Osaka’s Season Cut Short By Injury

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique? Baba Siddique’s Son Takes On Killer Lawrence Bishnoi

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique? Baba Siddique’s Son Takes On Killer Lawrence Bishnoi

Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population

Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population

King Charles Confronted by Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe in Australia

King Charles Confronted by Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe in Australia

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox