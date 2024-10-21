Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

A tragic incident unfolded this evening at a tunnel construction site located in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district, close to the renowned tourist destination of Sonamarg. Armed militants launched an attack that resulted in the deaths of a doctor and six construction workers, highlighting the ongoing security concerns in the region.

 Details of the Attack

According to officials, the assault began when at least two armed militants infiltrated the mess area of a private construction company engaged in the Z-Morh tunnel project. The attack occurred while the workers were dining, catching them off guard. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire, which sent the workers into a panic as they attempted to escape the scene.

In addition to opening fire on the workers, the assailants also set fire to two vehicles parked outside the construction camp, exacerbating the chaos. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the militants fled the site shortly after the attack, leaving behind a scene of devastation and shock.

 Victims Identified

Among the deceased is Dr. Shawnawaz, who hailed from Naidgam village in the Budgam district of Kashmir. He was working with the construction company at the time of the attack. The other victims included Gurmeet Singh, the son of Dharm Singh from Gurdaspur, Punjab; Mohammad Hanif and Kaleem, both from Bihar; Safety Manager Faheem Nasir, also from Bihar; Mechanical Manager Anil Kumar Shukla from Madhya Pradesh; and Designer Shashi Abrol from Jammu.

The loss of life in this brutal attack not only devastates the families of the victims but also raises serious questions about the safety of workers in conflict-affected areas. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies are expected to investigate the incident thoroughly to identify the perpetrators and ensure justice for the victims.

 Ongoing Security Concerns

This attack adds to the growing concerns over security in the region, particularly for those engaged in development projects that are crucial for the local economy. As construction continues in areas like Ganderbal, it is imperative that measures are put in place to protect workers from such heinous acts of violence. The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security protocols and support for the workforce in vulnerable areas.

Local communities and government officials are now calling for increased vigilance and security measures to protect both workers and civilians from similar incidents in the future. The hope is that this tragedy will lead to a renewed focus on safety and security for all those involved in vital infrastructure projects in the region.

Filed under

attack AttackonTunnel death Violence
