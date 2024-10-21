Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has vowed to continue his father’s legacy and stand strong against those responsible for his assassination. In a powerful statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Zeeshan expressed his resolve to fight back and assured the people of his constituency that he would not be silenced or intimidated by the threats against him.

Zeeshan Siddique’s Defiant Statement

On Sunday, Zeeshan Siddique publicly addressed the threats he believes are now targeting him following his father’s tragic death. He declared that while his father may have been silenced, his spirit lives on through him. In a post filled with passion and defiance, Zeeshan said:

“They silenced my father. But they forget – he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.

“Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they’ve won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you.”

Zeeshan’s words reflect the emotional toll his father’s death has taken on him, but also his determination to continue his father’s legacy of serving the people of Bandra East, where Baba Siddique had a strong political presence.

The Assassination of Baba Siddique

On the night of October 12, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot by three gunmen near the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The brazen attack shocked the political community and led to an immediate and intensive investigation by law enforcement.

Baba Siddique had been a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape, known for his dedication to his constituency and his efforts to uplift the community. His assassination has left a void in the local political sphere, with many of his supporters looking to his son to carry on the torch.

Ongoing Investigation: Police Make Progress

Mumbai Police have so far arrested 10 individuals in connection with Baba Siddique’s murder. Authorities are actively pursuing the main shooter as well as two alleged conspirators believed to have orchestrated the killing. Investigators are working to identify the exact motive behind the assassination, though several possibilities are being explored.

According to police sources, one of the leading theories being investigated is a potential link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious criminal group involved in various illegal activities. However, the exact motive for the murder remains unclear, and the police are continuing to investigate multiple angles in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.

Zeeshan Siddique’s Continued Fight

Despite the tragedy, Zeeshan has made it clear that he will not back down from the challenges ahead. His message on social media resonated with his supporters in Bandra East, where his father had built a legacy of community service and political leadership. Zeeshan’s declaration that he will remain “alive, relentless, and ready” is a signal to his father’s enemies that their attempts to destabilize the family’s influence have failed.

The younger Siddique’s rise in politics was already underway before his father’s murder, but this tragic event has propelled him into the spotlight. His determination to stand strong in the face of adversity has garnered praise from his followers, many of whom see him as the rightful heir to his father’s political legacy.

