Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Killers of Baba Siddique Targeted Me Next’, Reveals Son Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has vowed to continue his father’s legacy

‘Killers of Baba Siddique Targeted Me Next’, Reveals Son Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has vowed to continue his father’s legacy and stand strong against those responsible for his assassination. In a powerful statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Zeeshan expressed his resolve to fight back and assured the people of his constituency that he would not be silenced or intimidated by the threats against him.

Zeeshan Siddique’s Defiant Statement

On Sunday, Zeeshan Siddique publicly addressed the threats he believes are now targeting him following his father’s tragic death. He declared that while his father may have been silenced, his spirit lives on through him. In a post filled with passion and defiance, Zeeshan said:

“They silenced my father. But they forget – he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.

“Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they’ve won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you.”

Zeeshan’s words reflect the emotional toll his father’s death has taken on him, but also his determination to continue his father’s legacy of serving the people of Bandra East, where Baba Siddique had a strong political presence.

The Assassination of Baba Siddique

On the night of October 12, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot by three gunmen near the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The brazen attack shocked the political community and led to an immediate and intensive investigation by law enforcement.

Baba Siddique had been a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape, known for his dedication to his constituency and his efforts to uplift the community. His assassination has left a void in the local political sphere, with many of his supporters looking to his son to carry on the torch.

Ongoing Investigation: Police Make Progress

Mumbai Police have so far arrested 10 individuals in connection with Baba Siddique’s murder. Authorities are actively pursuing the main shooter as well as two alleged conspirators believed to have orchestrated the killing. Investigators are working to identify the exact motive behind the assassination, though several possibilities are being explored.

According to police sources, one of the leading theories being investigated is a potential link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious criminal group involved in various illegal activities. However, the exact motive for the murder remains unclear, and the police are continuing to investigate multiple angles in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.

Zeeshan Siddique’s Continued Fight

Despite the tragedy, Zeeshan has made it clear that he will not back down from the challenges ahead. His message on social media resonated with his supporters in Bandra East, where his father had built a legacy of community service and political leadership. Zeeshan’s declaration that he will remain “alive, relentless, and ready” is a signal to his father’s enemies that their attempts to destabilize the family’s influence have failed.

The younger Siddique’s rise in politics was already underway before his father’s murder, but this tragic event has propelled him into the spotlight. His determination to stand strong in the face of adversity has garnered praise from his followers, many of whom see him as the rightful heir to his father’s political legacy.

MUST READ | Scrap Dealer Arrested In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Total Arrests Rise To 10

Filed under

Baba Siddique Maharashtra’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Zeeshan Siddique
Advertisement

Also Read

Health Violations at McDonald’s Location That Hosted Trump: What Happened?

Health Violations at McDonald’s Location That Hosted Trump: What Happened?

Indian Envoy To Canada Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Nijjar Probe

Indian Envoy To Canada Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Nijjar Probe

Kamala Harris at 60 Questions Trump’s Fitness for Presidency at 78

Kamala Harris at 60 Questions Trump’s Fitness for Presidency at 78

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Haryana Weather Today: Warm Start at 24°C, AQI And Forecast

Haryana Weather Today: Warm Start at 24°C, AQI And Forecast

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox