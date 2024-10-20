Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Scrap Dealer Arrested In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Total Arrests Rise To 10

Mumbai police have arrested a scrap dealer in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to ten.

Scrap Dealer Arrested In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Total Arrests Rise To 10

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch has made significant strides in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Baba Siddique, an influential leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Sunday, authorities arrested a scrap dealer in Navi Mumbai, bringing the total number of arrests to ten.

The latest arrest involves 32-year-old Bhagwat Singh Om Singh, originally from Udaipur in Rajasthan, who is accused of providing the weapon used in the assassination. Singh was apprehended in Navi Mumbai and has since been remanded to police custody until October 26 by a local court, allowing investigators to further probe his involvement in the case.

Background Of The Murder

Baba Siddique was tragically gunned down on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office by three attackers. The Mumbai Police immediately arrested two shooters: 23-year-old Gurmail Baljit Singh and 19-year-old Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap. However, the main shooter, identified as Shivkumar Gautam, along with two other suspects believed to be involved in the conspiracy, remain at large.

Bishnoi Gang Involvement

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has publicly claimed responsibility for this high-profile murder. The crime has sent shockwaves through Mumbai’s political landscape, highlighting issues of violence and intimidation within the region. In the previous week, police apprehended five additional individuals suspected of providing logistical support to the assassins.

Those arrested were identified as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi, and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43). Their arrests were part of a broader investigation that seeks to unravel the intricate web of conspiracy surrounding Siddique’s murder.

Financial Motives Behind The Crime

The interrogation of the suspects revealed intriguing insights into the motives behind the assassination. According to police sources, the module led by Sapre had initially demanded ₹50 lakh from a mediator to carry out the hit on Baba Siddique. However, the plan fell through due to disagreements over the contract terms, leading the group to reconsider their approach.

Further investigations disclosed that two of the five arrested individuals had conducted reconnaissance of Siddique’s office before the assassination. Sapre and Kanoujia reportedly kept a close watch on Siddique’s residence and office on two separate occasions, taking photographs and recording videos to aid the execution of their plan.

Filed under

Baba Siddique Latest national news mumbai police national news
