What Is The Mysterious ‘White Powder’ Allegedly Used In Delhi School Blast?

A recent explosion in the Rohini area of Delhi has raised significant concerns regarding public safety and the methods employed by those responsible for the incident. The blast, which occurred on Sunday morning, is believed to have been triggered by low explosives, with police sources suggesting that a crude bomb was used to damage the wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) School. This incident promoted an investigation into the nature of the explosives employed.

The Nature of the Explosion

Authorities have indicated that the blast was likely intended as a message rather than a catastrophic act of destruction. “The manner of the blast on the wall side and the morning timing suggests the intention was only to send a message, not to cause significant damage,” a police source informed ANI.

This statement underscores the possibility that the explosion was orchestrated to convey a particular sentiment or warning rather than to inflict harm on individuals.

Discovery Of The Mysterious White Powder

One of the intriguing aspects of the investigation is the presence of a mysterious white powder at the blast site, which is believed to be integral to the composition of the explosive device. Initial analysis suggests that this powder could be a mixture of ammonium nitrate and chloride.

“There was a foul smell of chemicals after the blast. Residents and police officials who rushed there also felt the same. Our teams are investigating the entire matter,” a senior police officer disclosed.

Officials further speculated on the use of a crude bomb in this explosion. “Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb could be the reason for the blast,” another officer stated, highlighting the ongoing analysis required to fully understand the materials used.

Forensic Investigation Underway

To ascertain the specifics of the explosives involved, experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), along with personnel from the CRPF and the National Security Guard (NSG), collected samples from the scene for rigorous analysis.

Alongside the white powder, investigators found wires and a battery, which are crucial elements in understanding the device’s construction and operation.

According to police reports, the explosion was recorded around 7:30 a.m., prompting immediate response from law enforcement. “On this, the station house officer and his team reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged. A foul smell was noticed at the site, and the windows of nearby shops and cars parked nearby were shattered. However, no one was injured in the incident,” a senior police officer confirmed.

Eyewitness Accounts And Community Reaction

Eyewitnesses provided valuable insight into the chaotic moments following the blast. Many initially assumed that an LPG cylinder had exploded nearby. “We first thought that an LPG cylinder had exploded nearby. We immediately informed the police and the fire brigade about the matter. Many glass panes of several shops got shattered,” a local resident recounted, illustrating the confusion that followed the incident.

In response to the explosion, Delhi police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and gathering mobile network data to identify individuals present in the area during the explosion. This comprehensive approach aims to piece together the events leading up to the blast and uncover the motives behind this unsettling act.

