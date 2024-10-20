Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Watch: CCTV Footage Captures Explosion Shattering Wall Of Delhi School

CCTV footage captured a shocking explosion that shattered a school wall in Delhi's Rohini. Authorities, including NIA and NSG, are investigating, suspecting a crude bomb. No injuries were reported.

Watch: CCTV Footage Captures Explosion Shattering Wall Of Delhi School

A dramatic incident unfolded today in Rohini, Delhi, when an explosion ripped through the wall of a local school, a moment captured in shocking CCTV footage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the explosion, which raised concerns against the backdrop of multiple bomb threats directed at airlines across India.

The explosion occurred around 7:50 AM, prompting immediate responses from authorities. A bomb squad and a police forensic team were dispatched to the scene near Sector 14 Rohini to investigate the source of the explosion. Their presence underscores the seriousness of the incident, especially given the heightened security awareness following recent threats.

Upon arrival, officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) also assessed the situation. Initial reports indicate that the explosion caused damage not only to the school’s wall but also to nearby shops and a parked car.

Forensic Analysis Underway

Forensic experts quickly began examining the area outside the school, where they discovered a suspicious “white powder.” This substance has been sent to a laboratory for further analysis. In addition, the team excavated the ground near the school wall to collect soil samples, aiming to ascertain whether any hazardous materials were present.

A senior officer involved in the investigation stated, “Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb.” This highlights the urgency of the forensic analysis as authorities strive to understand the nature of the explosion.

Security Measures Intensified

In response to the incident, NSG commandos have deployed robots to thoroughly scan the entire vicinity for any additional explosive materials. The heightened alertness is part of a broader security strategy as the festival season approaches, with the police already on high alert.

The officer further noted, “NSG, NIA, and Delhi Police have cordoned off the entire area. Delhi Police is already on high alert due to the festival season.” In light of the seriousness of the situation, the police have also initiated a case under the Explosives Act.

As part of their investigation, police are analyzing mobile network data to identify individuals present in the vicinity during the explosion. The involvement of multiple agencies underscores the collaborative effort to ensure public safety and address potential threats.

The CCTV footage, which captured the moment of the explosion, serves as a crucial piece of evidence in understanding how the incident unfolded. As investigations continue, authorities are determined to uncover the facts surrounding this alarming occurrence.

Filed under

Bomb Threats Delhi Latest national news national news
