Sunday, October 20, 2024
Six IndiGo Flights Receive Bomb Threats; Airline Implements Security Protocols

IndiGo confirmed bomb threats affecting six flights, including routes from Goa to Ahmedabad and Pune to Jodhpur. The airline is prioritizing passenger safety and cooperating with authorities to ensure security.

Six IndiGo Flights Receive Bomb Threats; Airline Implements Security Protocols

The IndiGo Airlines confirmed on Sunday that multiple flights received bomb threats, prompting the airline to take immediate action. The threats have raised concerns about passenger safety and have brought the issue of security in aviation to the forefront.

IndiGo’s press statement highlighted specific flights impacted by these threats, including flight 6E 112 from Goa to Ahmedabad, flight 6E 133 from Pune to Jodhpur, and flight 6E 58 from Jeddah to Mumbai.

“We are cognizant of a situation involving flight 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad,” the airline stated. The same acknowledgment was made for the other two flights, emphasizing their vigilance regarding passenger safety.

The airline reiterated, “The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.” IndiGo’s commitment to passenger safety reflects a growing concern among airlines regarding security threats, particularly in the wake of recent incidents.

A Broader Pattern Of Threats

IndiGo is not alone in facing these threats. Reports indicate that over 30 flights from various Indian airlines, including Air India, Vistara, and SpiceJet, also received bomb threats on Saturday. Specifically, several IndiGo flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, as well as a route from Jodhpur to Delhi, were affected. Vistara’s flight from Udaipur to Mumbai was similarly targeted.

So far, authorities have confirmed that all bomb threats related to these flights have been false alarms. Nonetheless, the impact of these threats has been significant, leading to heightened security measures and careful scrutiny of flight operations.

IndiGo addressed concerns regarding flights 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul and 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, stating they are collaborating with authorities and adhering to established security protocols. The airline also confirmed that flight 6E 184 from Jodhpur to Delhi landed safely and that passengers disembarked as planned.

Measures Taken By Other Airlines

Vistara’s flight UK 624 from Udaipur to Mumbai faced a security concern shortly before landing. Upon arrival, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for thorough checks. Akasa Air also reported receiving security alerts for some of their flights on October 19, stating, “The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities.”

False Alarms And Financial Consequences

The recent spate of threats follows an alarming incident on Friday when three international Vistara flights received similar bomb threats. Although these threats were later identified as hoaxes, one flight had to be diverted to Frankfurt as a precaution. The situation escalated further when an Air India Boeing 777 traveling from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi, incurring costs exceeding ₹3 crore for the airline.

The cumulative effect of these hoax threats has resulted in substantial financial losses, estimated at around ₹80 crore across various airlines. Authorities are urging stricter measures to combat such false alarms, emphasizing the need for enhanced security protocols to protect both passengers and airlines.

