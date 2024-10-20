Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Over 70 Bomb Threats In Just 6 Days, Police Use X To Identify Suspects

Delhi Police hunt for culprits behind fake bomb threats disrupting flights amid rising tensions.

Over 70 Bomb Threats In Just 6 Days, Police Use X To Identify Suspects
Delhi Police have intensified their efforts to track down the individuals behind a spate of fake bomb threats that have disrupted numerous domestic and international flights this week. This urgent investigation follows the registration of an FIR concerning a bomb threat targeting a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight carrying 180 passengers. Officials are probing multiple similar incidents reported at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport throughout the month.

Police Collaboration with Social Media Platforms

To aid in the investigation, Delhi Police have reached out to social media platforms, including X, seeking assistance in identifying accounts responsible for posting the threatening messages. The police suspect that the perpetrator may have utilized a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or dark web browser to create multiple accounts, which were subsequently used to disseminate these threats.

A dedicated team, including the cyber cell of Delhi Police and the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, has been formed to tackle these bomb threat cases. A police officer stated, “It is suspected that the handler used VPN or dark web browsers to set up the accounts on X and then posted messages from multiple accounts. To trace the IP addresses, we have formally requested assistance from the social media platform.”

MUST READ: Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Prashant Vihar

Escalating Threats Impacting Aviation

This week alone, over 70 flights, both domestic and international, have received bomb threats, the majority of which have proven to be unfounded. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with airline CEOs and representatives to address the growing crisis. The situation escalated on Saturday, when more than 30 flights from various Indian airlines reported bomb threats, prompting heightened security measures and significant disruptions for passengers and airport staff.

Affected airlines included Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air. With so many flights receiving threats, passengers and airport staff faced significant inconvenience, as affected planes were moved to isolation bays to comply with security protocols.

Measures to Combat Hoax Threats

In response to the ongoing crisis, the civil aviation ministry is planning to implement strict measures aimed at preventing future hoax bomb threats against airlines. One proposed measure includes placing identified perpetrators on a no-fly list to ensure they cannot board flights in the future.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all passengers traveling through Indian airspace.

The recent wave of bomb threats highlights the need for enhanced security measures and collaborative efforts between law enforcement and social media platforms. As the investigation unfolds, Delhi Police are determined to bring those responsible to justice, ensuring that the skies remain safe for all travelers.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, BJP Blames AAP For 10 Years Of Inaction

Aviation Security Bomb Threats Flight disruptions Social media investigation
