Bomb Threats To Indian Flights Traced To London & Germany: Fake Alarms Spark Security Concerns

In a week filled with security alerts, more than 20 Indian flights — both domestic and international — have received bomb threats via social media. Central intelligence agencies have traced the origins of these hoax threats to IP addresses located in London and Germany, The Indian Express has reported. The threats, which began earlier this week, have caused significant concern, though after extensive security checks, all the alerts were declared to be fake.

On Monday alone, three international flights operated by Indian carriers were targeted, with another 10 receiving similar threats on Tuesday. The wave of bomb threats persisted, affecting at least six more flights by Wednesday. All incidents prompted immediate security responses and thorough inspections, but no explosive devices were found.

Tracing the Source of the Threats

As soon as the Central intelligence agencies were alerted, they contacted social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to request the IP addresses behind the threatening posts. After an investigation, it was revealed that the posts originated from three separate accounts. Two of the traced IP addresses were linked to locations in London and Germany. According to officials, the users had masked their identities by using virtual private networks (VPNs), a common technique employed to obscure online locations.

While the agencies have gathered some initial data, they are awaiting further details from X to continue their investigation. The third handle responsible for the threats is still under review.

Legal Action and Increased Security Measures

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani, who oversees the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, confirmed that seven incidents involving bomb threats had been reported this month alone. “All these threats were confirmed to be hoaxes after thorough verifications. Legal action is being taken to ensure strict consequences for those responsible,” Rangnani stated.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 217 and 351 (4), and section 3 (1) (d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. The investigation has already led to the deactivation of the social media accounts involved, preventing further misuse and ensuring the safety of passengers.

In one specific case, a hoax bomb threat was reported concerning an Akasa Air flight. Legal action is being pursued against those involved, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is working closely with security forces to address the growing concern.

Stricter Regulations in the Pipeline

The recent spate of bomb threats has prompted senior officials at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to propose stricter regulations and harsher penalties for individuals involved in such activities. This includes potential bans from flying on Indian carriers for individuals responsible for hoaxes. The MoCA is also collaborating with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the law ministry to strengthen anti-hoax provisions, drawing from practices used in other countries.

As the investigation continues, central authorities are doubling down on efforts to enhance airport security and safeguard passengers against false alarms that disrupt operations and cause unnecessary panic.

The surge of fake bomb threats targeting Indian flights highlights the importance of international cooperation in tackling cybersecurity challenges. While all the threats have proven to be hoaxes, authorities are treating each incident with utmost seriousness, ensuring legal consequences for the culprits and reinforcing measures to prevent future threats.