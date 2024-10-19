An Air India Express flight, IX-196, en route from Dubai to Jaipur, was the latest target in a string of bomb threats affecting Indian airlines. The flight, carrying 189 passengers, received a bomb threat via email at 12:45 AM on Saturday. Following standard security protocols, the plane was safely diverted to Jaipur International Airport, where it landed at 1:20 AM. After an exhaustive security sweep, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found onboard, according to Jaipur Airport Police SHO, Sandeep Basera.

The incident marked the continuation of a troubling pattern, with domestic airlines receiving bomb threats for the sixth consecutive day. Security agencies have since taken action, suspending or blocking around ten social media accounts allegedly involved in posting such threats.

Ongoing Threats to Indian Airlines

The Air India Express scare comes amid a broader wave of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines. Over the past several days, close to 40 flights have received similar threats, all of which were later determined to be hoaxes. Authorities are treating the situation seriously, and in response, the civil aviation ministry is drafting new regulations aimed at preventing such incidents. These measures could include placing individuals responsible for issuing hoax threats on a no-fly list, preventing them from boarding any future flights.

Other Recent Bomb Threats

Just one day before the Air India Express incident, another bomb scare led to the diversion of a Vistara flight bound for London. Vistara flight UK17, which departed from Delhi on Friday, was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Frankfurt, Germany, after a bomb threat was made on social media. In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson explained that the flight was diverted in line with security protocols. “Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024, received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt,” the spokesperson stated.

The aircraft landed safely at Frankfurt Airport, where security teams conducted a thorough investigation. Once given clearance, the flight was set to continue its journey to London.

Akasa Air: Another Airline Targeted

Meanwhile, Akasa Air also faced a security alert on Friday. Flight QP 1366, which was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was grounded shortly before departure due to a bomb threat. All passengers were promptly deplaned, and local authorities carried out necessary security checks. Akasa Air addressed the situation on social media, stating, “As per safety and security procedures, all passengers had to be deplaned as the local authorities followed necessary procedures. We request your understanding as our team on the ground did everything possible to reduce inconvenience.”

Escalating Threats and Security Measures

The surge in bomb threats against Indian airlines has raised concerns among both passengers and authorities. In response, security agencies have been closely monitoring online platforms for any potential threats, leading to the suspension or blocking of approximately ten social media accounts involved in issuing threats to airlines. However, the recurrence of these threats is causing disruptions in air travel, as airlines are forced to follow strict safety protocols, including emergency landings and passenger evacuations.

To combat this growing problem, the Indian civil aviation ministry is preparing to implement stricter regulations. These measures may include imposing harsher penalties for those issuing hoax threats and placing offenders on a no-fly list, barring them from air travel altogether.

