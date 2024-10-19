Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted

The airline spokesperson said that the flight will resume its journey to London once cleared by security agencies.

Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted

A Vistara flight bound for London from Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt on Friday following a bomb threat. The airline confirmed that flight UK17, which departed on October 18, 2024, landed safely at Frankfurt airport, where mandatory security checks are now being conducted.

The airline spokesperson said that the flight will resume its journey to London once cleared by security agencies. The threat was initially received via social media, prompting the crew to inform the authorities and take immediate action in accordance with protocol. As a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Frankfurt.

Sources indicated that the incident involved a bomb threat, though no further details have been released at this time.

In a related incident, Akasa Air reported that their flight QP 1366 from Bengaluru to Mumbai received a security alert just before departure. Passengers were deplaned as local authorities followed safety procedures.

These incidents come amid a surge in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines, with nearly 40 such threats reported in recent days, all of which were later deemed hoaxes. In response, the Civil Aviation Ministry is preparing stricter guidelines to prevent such incidents, including adding hoax threat perpetrators to a no-fly list.

Also Read: 33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

Bomb Threat In Flight
