33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

At least 33 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday evening at the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the media office of the Hamas-run Gaza government. The airstrike targeted several homes in the densely populated camp, leaving devastation in its wake.

Among the casualties, 21 were women, and the death toll is feared to rise to 50 as many victims remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Over 85 people were also injured, with several sustaining serious injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the airstrike. This attack comes as part of Israel’s large-scale offensive against Hamas, launched in retaliation for the militant group’s deadly assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which left around 1,200 people dead and resulted in 250 hostages being taken.

The ongoing Israeli airstrikes have led to a sharp increase in the Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which has now risen to 42,500, according to Gaza-based health authorities. The humanitarian crisis in the region continues to escalate as the conflict intensifies.

