Sunday, October 20, 2024
Captain Ajay Yadav’s Political U-Turn: Returns To Congress 2 Days After Quitting

Ajay Yadav’s resignationstemmed from his discontent with the party leadership, after Sonia Gandhi stepped down as Congress president.

Veteran Haryana Congress leader Ajay Yadav returns to congress within 2 days of quitting the Congress party. Just two days after expressing frustration over “shabby treatment” by the party’s high command and tendering his resignation.

Yadav now has declared his unwavering loyalty to the Congress, stating that he is a “Congressman by birth” and will remain so “till his last breath.”

Yadav’s Resignation

Yadav’s resignation on Thursday stemmed from his discontent with the party leadership, particularly after Sonia Gandhi stepped down as Congress president. He had expressed disappointment over being sidelined and accused the central leadership of not acknowledging his contributions, especially in the OBC Morcha, which he headed. His frustration was further fueled by harsh remarks from certain senior leaders, prompting him to resign from both his post and the party.

“This decision was hard. My family has had a 70-year association with Congress. My father, late Rao Abhey Singh, became an MLA in 1952, and I continued the family tradition. But I have become disillusioned with the party high command,” Yadav stated in his resignation announcement.

What Made Him Return?

However, just two days later, Yadav’s son, Chiranjeev Rao” who recently faced defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections, convinced him to reconsider. Rao’s appeal to “forget the past” led Yadav to retract his resignation and reaffirm his loyalty to the Congress. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav expressed his gratitude towards his political mentor Sonia Gandhi and reaffirmed his commitment to the party, despite past grievances.

“I am a Congressman by birth and would remain so till my last breath. I am especially indebted to my leader and mentor Sonia Gandhi Ji and can never think of hurting her feelings,” Yadav wrote. He highlighted the long-standing association of his family with the Nehru-Gandhi family, dating back to 1952 when his father first became a Congress MLA.

