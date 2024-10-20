RJD Declares To Go Solo In Jharkhand Polls, “Won’t Sabotage INDIA’s Prospects”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expressed its disappointment with its allies in the INDIA bloc, namely the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), regarding the ongoing negotiations for seat sharing in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The party firmly stated its position on not accepting fewer than 12-13 seats, as they believe they have a significant presence in the state.

RJD’s Firm Position on Seat Sharing

RJD MP Manoj Jha made it clear that the party considers itself a formidable contender in Jharkhand, asserting that it holds sway over 18-20 seats. “If we are asked to contest three or four seats, we are not ready to make any sacrifices,” he emphasized. Despite the tensions, Jha assured that if the RJD chooses to contest independently, it will continue to support candidates from the INDIA bloc in 60-62 seats across the state.

Current Political Landscape in Jharkhand

On Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the JMM and Congress will jointly contest 70 of the 81 assembly seats. Previously, the RJD participated in the elections by contesting seven seats, securing one victory through MLA Satyanand Bhokta, who currently serves as a minister in Soren’s cabinet.

Discussions are ongoing between the JMM, Congress, and RJD regarding the allocation of remaining seats. The RJD’s insistence on a larger share reflects its ambition to play a significant role in the elections.

Election Schedule and Competitors

The Jharkhand assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the results to be announced on November 23. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is gearing up for a direct contest against the ruling INDIA coalition in the predominantly tribal state.

In this competitive landscape, the BJP is fielding candidates for 68 seats, while Sudesh Mahto’s All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) will contest 10 seats. The Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are also entering the fray with a few candidates each. The BJP has already released its first list of 66 candidates as part of its election strategy.

As the Jharkhand assembly elections approach, the RJD is navigating a complex political scenario. While it remains committed to its allies, the party is not willing to compromise on its electoral ambitions. The outcome of seat-sharing negotiations will be pivotal as the RJD strives to maintain its influence in the state.

